Conference realignment has hit the mid-major ranks in a major way this year.

The most consequential move of them all is a big-band revival that's got a whole new vibe: The Pac-12 is back and it swiped basically half of the Mountain West on its path to resurrection. The new union out west involves (alphabetically): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and Washington State. Yes: nine state schools and Gonzaga.

But Gonzaga was absolutely necessary to legitimize the Pac-12 in its morphed, new phase. I'm so very intrigued to see how the Pac-12 fares in its first season under new management. With the NCAA Tournament now (unfortunately) at 76 teams, the conference should have aspirations of getting at least three into the Big Dance on an annual basis. And in 2027, I expect that to be the case.

As for the Mountain West, it was able to keep the likes of UNLV, New Mexico and Nevada. It brought Grand Canyon aboard, which feels consequential for that league's hopes of trying to be a two-bid league in the years to come. But with the likes of UC Davis, San Jose State, Hawaii and Air Force still in the ranks, the conference's best days are almost certainly in the past.

More moves to know: The WAC is dead and has been rebranded as the United Athletic Conference (umm, OK?) after infusing some former ASUN programs, which has reduced the ASUN to an eight-school outfit. There are some other random one-off jettisons that you can catch all the way up on here.

Let's take a tour around 27 of the 32 conferences outside the high-major structure and reacquaint you with the players, coaches, programs and trends to know.

Ten players to know

These aren't necessarily the 10 best players outside of the Power Five leagues, but they are certainly 10 guys you should be following over the next five months. Some of them will surely be involved in the NCAA tourney.

1. Braden Huff, Gonzaga

Pretty clearly the best player outside the Power Five. Huff is an efficiency monster who needs to stay healthy the entire season in order to give Gonzaga a shot at a top-three NCAA seed. (Huff played in 18 games last year and was sidelined with a knee injury in January that wound up being more serious than initially disclosed.) The movable 6-10 4-man is surrounded by sturdy reinforcements (returning SF Davis Fogle and center Massamba Diop, by way of Arizona State, could have GU among the best frontcourts in the sport) that could lead to an All-American season in the wake of Graham Ike's departure.

Put him as a top-five player on this list a year ago and he definitely matched the buzz. Falslev was good for 16.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals on 51.4% shooting. He's one of the rare talents outside the high-major structure who ranks as a top-50 player in the sport. A terrific guard who opted to stick around in Logan despite losing his coach, Jerrod Calhoun, to Cincinnati. Falslev has teamed up with Ben Jacobsen, who got the job after a long run at Northern Iowa.

3. Lazar Djokovic, VCU

The 6-11 Serbian is slotted to star for the Rams. He no-showed in VCU's blowout loss to Illinois in the second round, but Djokovic put up 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per game. His 3-point attempts have gone up each season; will Djokovic be empowered to shoot at least 100 triples in 30-plus games? He's likely to become one of the most productive and valuable mid-major bigs on the scene in '26-27.

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4. Trey Green, Saint Louis

Though Robbie Avila is trying to sue for one more season with the Billikens, Green is going to ball out regardless of Cream Abdul-Jabbar's 5-for-5 case. SLU has a lot of dudes (Kellen Thames and Amari McCottry could be The Dude on any given night), but Green is prone to pop and up his averages from 10.7 points to closer to 15.0, from 2.9 rebounds to close to five. He also could shoot above 40% from 3-point range again as well for a SLU team eyeing Top 25 status more weeks than not in 2026-27.

5. Amael L'Etang, Dayton

A formidable Frenchie, indeed. Dayton's next big thing is quite literally that: 7-foot-1, 230 pounds and the best center in the Atlantic 10. This is not a ranking of his play from last season, but rather a forecast of what's to come. Because his numbers were fine but nothing spectacular: 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks per game. They also let the Big Baguette step out and take some triples: L'Etang was 35-of-97 from beyond the arc. Next chapter is going to be a good one.

6. Joshua Dent, Saint Mary's

I've got more on the big changes at SMC below, but at least Dent stuck around to likely thrive in a Gonzaga-less WCC. He stepped up as a sophomore and averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 assists, shot 91.8% from the charity stripe and hit 40% of his 3s. Very good player who will be a top-100 guy if he can handle an even heavier workload with a new head coach running the show.

7. Jake Hall, New Mexico

Maybe the best mid-major player that most people don't know about, and that's because he's only one year into what could be an awesome four- or five-year run. Hall was a big find by UNM coach Eric Olen; the forward from Carlsbad, California, averaged better than 16 points and shot 43.8% from deep for a 26-win Lobos team. One of the more crucial retentions at the mid-major level this season. It's because of Hall's loyalty that New Mexico has a shot to make the NCAAs.

8. J.J. Starling, Buffalo

Not nearly enough attention is given to the players who down-transfer and, in the process, can alter their college experience for the better. Starling was at one point considered in the realm of a top-100 talent in this sport. But after three seasons at Syracuse, it never clicked the way so many envisioned. Now he can run the show at Buffalo and might turn the Bulls into the fun dark horse of the MAC.

9. Dylan Darling, Grand Canyon

The hero of St. John's first Sweet 16 trip in 27 years is opting for a massive change of scenery. Going from Queens and Rick Pitino to Phoenix and Bryce Drew is a full-on pendulum swing. Darling was previously at Idaho State, so he figures to find real footing and more consistency with the Mountain West's preseason favorite.

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10. Elijah Price, Nevada

The 6-9 adaptable junior should be the primary piece for the final team coached by Steve Alford. The soon-to-be 62-year-old Alford announced last month that this season would be his last. Look for Price to average somewhere in the neighborhood of 15-and-10 while trying to worm through an easier-to-navigate Mountain West.

Mid-major coaches on the climb

Every year, I like to spotlight a handful of coaches at mid-majors who are on a path to potentially land a high-major job in the coming year(s). I don't like to repeat coaches on this list within a five-year period, so here's just some who've been highlighted since 2022: Casey Alexander (Belmont), Robert Jones (Norfolk State), Ritchie McKay (Liberty), Bob Richey (Furman), Pat Kelsey (Charleston), Darian DeVries (Drake), Dusty May (FAU), Kenny Blakeney (Howard), James Jones (Yale), Bucky McMillan (Samford), Josh Schertz (Saint Louis), Takayo Siddle (UNCW) and Tony Skinn (George Mason).

Phil Martelli Jr., VCU

He's just one season in, but what a start in Richmond. The Rams earned their way into the NCAA Tournament, then provided one of the better comebacks against a high-major opponent in the event's history when Martelli's team overcame a 19-point deficit to UNC, the biggest turnaround in the first round by any team — ever. Martelli's got another good group and should see his team dance in 2027.

Eric Olen, New Mexico

Olen's first three seasons as a head coach were tough — he was 16 games under .500 as of March of 2023 — but he's been one of the more successful mid-major guys the past three years, going 77-28 at UC San Diego and New Mexico. If New Mexico is at least 22 wins-good this season (while playing in a diluted Mountain West, remember) Olen will have a solid shot at the vacant Oregon job — and surely others. He was involved with BC before Luke Murray won out.

Flynn Clayman, High Point

If you're reading this story in October, that means you were definitely watching the NCAA Tournament, which means you don't need to be introduced to Flynn Clayman. Even still, let's enjoy this incredible moment again.

In May, I wrote a story about how Clayman was able to take that moment right there and use it to his advantage for the Panthers' nonconference schedule. High Point claims one of the best treasure chests outside the power-conference structure. We should expect to see them dancing again in 2027.

Ryan Miller, Murray State

Murray State has gotten serious about its NIL investments in the past two years, now ranking in the top 15 among all mid-majors. As a result, Miller's going to have the preseason favorites in the Missouri Valley. The Racers went 20-13 last season, Miller's first at the helm after his time as a Creighton assistant. Should Memphis open in 2027, Miller will be on the short list of candidates for that job.

Speedy Claxton, Hofstra

The signature player of Jay Wright's time with the (former) Flying Dutchmen, Claxton has been chipping away and doing a really nice job on Long Island the past five years. He's 105-63 and took his alma mater to last season's NCAA Tournament. The Pride had an elite mid-major duo in the backcourt last season, but alas, Preston Edmead is now at NC State and Cruz Davis got a big check to go play for Texas Tech. Still, Claxton has the goods to eventually bump up.

Sixteen must-know non-Power Five programs

Here are a variety of teams to have on your radar before we tip the season on Nov. 1. Expect at least a couple of these squads to be noisemakers in November and December.

1. Gonzaga

New conference, same story for Gonzaga. The Pac-12's incoming bully will have two high-end returnees (Braden Huff, Davis Fogle) and a slew of transfers. It'd be a shock if Gonzaga wasn't a top-20 program again, though the team is waiting on multiple guys who have not yet been cleared: Xaivian Lee (Florida), Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State), Javon Bennett (Dayton). Arizona State big Massamba Diop might be the portal pickup that proves most crucial to GU's goals of reaching another Sweet 16 (at minimum) and earning a top-four seed.

The toughness quotient continues with Houston guard Isiah Harwell, plus French point guard Nathan De Sousa, who was borderline necessary after Gonzaga lost Mario Saint-Supery to a mid-July defection back to Spain. Mark Few was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in August. He'll burnish that reputation yet again when Gonzaga makes a 27th consecutive NCAA Tournament.

2. Saint Louis

Josh Schertz was given an eight-figure budget to retain his talent and go out to bring in more to make this one of the best Saint Louis teams ever. The Billikens are waiting on whether Robbie Avila gets cleared, but even if he doesn't, this squad has a chance to be one of the 30 best schools across the next five months. SLU has five of its top seven back, led by Trey Green, Amari McCottry, Kellen Thames and Ishan Sharma. There's so much to be optimistic about here, especially considering the beautiful style of offense Schertz deploys and how well his guys endear themselves to that style. Schertz has 114 wins in his first five seasons at the D-I level. I suspect this is his best one yet.

3. VCU

If SLU doesn't win the Atlantic 10, it's probably going to be VCU. The Rams can match the Billikens' returning firepower, led by Lazar Djokovic, Nyk Lewis, Brandon Jennings and Michael Belle. Terrence Hill Jr. is no longer here (he was way too good and Tennessee was going to pay him way too much for him to stay In Richmond), but there's enough talent in the cupboard to expect VCU makes a second straight NCAA tourney under the same coach for the first time since ... Will Wade!

Last season, Phil Martelli Jr.'s team ranked 51st in offensive and defensive efficiency last season; I'd bank on both of them nudging up. The Rams brought over Blake Harper from Creighton, and I suspect he'll have his best college season yet.

4. Grand Canyon

Obligatory opening sentence about the Antelopes having one of the best home-court environments in mid-major — nay, college — basketball. Bryce Drew has built up something sustainable, made all the more viable with GCU's move into the Mountain West. And with a hefty chunk of money to spread around, Grand Canyon brought in transfers from St. John's (Dylan Darling), USC (Amarion Dickerson), Wake Forest (Omaha Biliew) ... and is waiting on two more in five-for-five cases. Last season saw GCU win 20 games in its first year in the Mountain West. Now, with the exodus of SDSU, Boise State, Colorado State and others to the Pac-12, this looks like the best team in the remade MW, even if the big question is how good it can reliably shoot the 3.

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5. San Diego State

Across the past nine seasons, SDSU's average end-of-year KenPom ranking is a mighty respectable 41st. That's all under Brian Dutcher, who enters his 10th season with a probable top-three team in the Pac-12. With that in mind, Dutcher gets the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise. The 'Tecs are light on experience but do bring back a pair of starting-level wings in Elzie Harrington and Tae Simmons. Dutcher should mold a tough-as-hell defensive unit again. One player who's going to have the league's attention is Jeremiah Cherry, a center by way of Sacramento State. Biggest question here is if Boston U transfer Chance Gladden can hold up (and lift up) as the point guard for 35 games.

6. High Point

The Panthers have some quality players back and a nice influx inbound after winning 31 games and providing one of the few high-major upsets in last season's NCAAs with the vanquishing of 5-seed Wisconsin. Flynn Clayman gets four guys back in the mix in forward Braden Hausen, point guard Conrad Martinez, forward Cam'Ron Fletcher and big man Caden Miller. The two big names to know are lead guard CJ Brown (South Florida) and do-it-all wing Jason Rivera-Torres, who was a stud at Monmouth and could be one of the best mid-major portal adds. The Big South might have the biggest gap between its best team and the rest of the conference; High Point will dance again barring a stunner.

7. George Mason

The Patriots haven't yet made an NCAA Tournament under Tony Skinn, but then again it's only been three years. And in that time GMU has established itself as one of the five best teams in the A-10. The Patriots have put up 23.3 wins per year under Skinn. I think the group matches that average this season, even with some new blood and the expected mid-major rebuild amid the portal wars.

Look for Brayden O'Connor (who missed last season due to injury) and Mercer transfer Baraka Okojie to be one of the three best backcourts in the league. Experienced, to say the least. James Nnaji's run at Baylor didn't work out, but maybe he'll become a real factor here. GMU also has Lilian Marville coming in to be a spark off the bench, which will be a boost when he likely sinks north of 40% of his 3s after making 52% of them as a flamethrower at UNCG last season.

8. New Mexico

When you're a mid-major these days, I suppose the best you can ask for is to retain two starters who average double-digit scoring. If they're both guards, even better. That's the situation in the ABQ, where the Lobos will bring back all-league talent Jake Hall (16.3 ppg) at the 2 and 5-11 point guard Uriah Tenette (10.7 ppg), who is a terrific two-way player. That pairing alone should give New Mexico optimism for a run in the Mountain West under second-year coach Eric Olen. Former Cal forward Rytis Petraitis projects as one of the better inbound transfers in the conference as well. Some real unknowns with how sturdy the frontcourt can be, and this team's depth, but Olen's been too good to doubt UNM right now as one of the 10 best outside the power-conference structure.

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9. Dayton

Another solid year likely is coming for the Flyers, who have undergone more roster turnover than desired but still should be one of the four best teams in the Atlantic 10. You read above about Ameal L'Etang, who is going to wreck chaos in the conference. He'll have a band of transfers alongside him bolstering Dayton's chances, likely led by former Marquette wing Zaide Lowery. The A-10's best freshman might be Aiden Derkack, a top-75 player in the class who could be a starter midway through the season. One more guy who's got a lot of intrigue here is Jalen Haynes, last seen at George Mason two years ago when he averaged 14 and 7 as a 4-man. If he's back to full strength, this ranking will be too low for UD.

10. Wichita State

Been a minute since the Shockers received preseason consideration in a piece like this. Paul Mills just might have Wichita State's first NCAA Tournament team since the 2020-21 COVID year that saw WSU barely squeak in. Mills' team was noticeably better as the season went along in 2025-26, helped by the 7-2 force that is Will Berg. He'll wrap up his college career with a Shockers team that looks to be the best in the American, thanks most of all to Berg.

Other important guys who are back include wing TJ Williams and power forward Dillon Battie. If the Shockers are the best rebounding team in the conference (as I suspect will be the case), then they'll have a 1 next to their name with the league tournament tips.

11. Utah State

Really intrigued to see what Ben Jacobson can do with a change of scenery. He won 397 games at UNI from 2006-26 and patiently waited for a real opportunity. USU has been a revolving door of good coaches for most of the past 15 years. Jacobson looks like the next in line — but I'd bank on him sticking around for close to a decade. He retains Mason Falslev, giving him the rare kind of talent a coach can inherit at the mid-major level. The other returnee is forward Karson Templin, who should boost up to being a 12-and-6 guy this season. Center Will Hornseth followed along from UNI, while the player who's waiting for five-for-five eligibility clearance (who could knock the Aggies into the top 50) is Dallin Hall.

12. Saint Mary's

After 25 years, Randy Bennett is no longer running the show in Moraga. (He took the Arizona State job, as you likely knew.) It's going to be strange to see SMC without Bennett on the sidelines, and also SMC in a WCC that doesn't include Gonzaga. Former Gaels guard Mickey McConnell is now the coach. Can he get Saint Mary's a regular-season title in Year 1? Santa Clara seems to be the biggest competition, but McConnell is blessed with the league's best point guard: Joshua Dent. A minutes monster who you can read more about above, Dent will have full reign over the offense on a team with a lot of parts to figure out. This is a forecast based on Saint Mary's culture. McConnell will have his work cut out for him right away.

13. Nevada

Elijah Price, Vaughn Weems and Peyton White are the three rotation players who will run it back in Steve Alford's final season. They combined to average 28 points last season on a team that won 24 games but lacked the week-over-week consistency in league play to vault them to the NCAA Tournament. Price is so talented, he'll help overcome some of Nevada's weaknesses. I'm not seeing a team that's going to be dangerous as a shooting group, but I do think Alford's last hurrah and the positionless attack will make Nevada good enough to be fighting for an at-large bid entering the Mountain West bracket.

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14. Tulsa

Eric Konkol has never coached in the NCAA Tournament, but last year was his best team yet and might portend a mainstream breakthrough in 2026-27. The Golden Hurricane went 30-8 and finished 56th at KenPom, the highest for the school since 2002-03 (53rd).

Tulsa was able to hold on to Jaylen Lawal, the sophomore point guard who will be surrounded by veteran transfers. Konkol worked the portal to bring in guys via Seton Hall, Creighton, Missouri State, UTSA and beyond. Last season's team made it all the way to the NIT title game. I don't think this year's group is quite as strong offensively, but a top-three finish in the American should be the expectation.

15. George Washington

Yeah, the A-10 is going to be a three-bid league this season. With 76 slots available and this much talent influx into the league and the spending that was committed, it's hard to see how the conference fails to get at least two of the 44 best at-large candidates. GW should be in that mix after bringing board wing Omari Weatherspoon from Pitt, wing Terrence Arceneaux from NC State (is this when he FINALLY breaks out?), big man Dylan James from Georgia and backup big Andrija Vukovic from Oklahoma State. The majority of the rotation will be juniors, seniors and grad transfers. Coach Chris Caputo has his most rugged defensive roster yet, which should equate to his best team in the District.

16. Memphis

Penny Hardaway hasn't had a season without serious turbulence since ... ? Brace for more in 2026-27, as the Tigers don't rate anywhere near top-50 status, yet scheduled like they're a Sweet 16 squad. Iowa State, VCU, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Dayton, Baylor, Grand Canyon and Texas are all on Memphis' docket in the first seven weeks of the season. Hardaway clearly did this with the hopes that his team can scrounge up enough good non-con wins to overcome what's likely to be a one-bid American. He also did this after winning only 13 games last season. The player with the highest expectations is Northwestern transfer Jayden Reid, a 5-10 point guard who will team up in the backcourt with Pitt transfer Brandin Cummings. If this doesn't go well, Hardaway's job will be in jeopardy.

Projected regular-season champs outside Power Five

If you're looking for true Cinderella candidates, here's an early glance at the teams with a chance to earn auto bids in 2027.

Want more? Here are links to our power-conference previews: