CBS Sports and TNT Sports announced the broadcasting teams for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, which includes familiar faces returning to the broadcast booth and fresh voices that college basketball fans across the country will hear starting next week. Among the familiar faces returning is former Michigan All-American and NBA star Chris Webber, who is returning as a game analyst for the NCAA Tournament this season.

Webber, who was the star of the "Fab Five" at Michigan in the early 1990s, previously worked NCAA Tournament games as a game analyst from 2015-19. His addition to the broadcast crew is part of a handful of changes that college basketball fans will hear and see when the NCAA Tournament begins next week.

Webber will be paired with Brandon Gaudin and Andy Katz to call first and second round matchups.

Adam Zucker and Nate Burleson will host studio coverage from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, where they will be joined by Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith. Adam Lefkoe will host studio coverage from TNT Sports Studios in Atlanta alongside Bruce Pearl, Jamal Mashburn, Jalen Rose and Seth Davis. Ernie Johnson will host studio coverage for the Final Four.

Coverage will begin with the First Four on March 17-18, leading into the Final Four, which is April 4-6 in Indianapolis. Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale will call his first NCAA Tournament game alongside Brian Anderson and Charles Barkley during the second game of the First Four from Dayton.

The March Madness Live app will also serve as a one-stop shop for college basketball fans who want to keep up with all the action.

Before the ball is tipped for the First Four, there will be jubilation and heartbreak on display during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. Airing at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, the live broadcast will be televised by CBS, which will reveal seedings, matchups and destinations for the 68-team field.

NCAA Tournament announcing teams

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce

Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy and Lauren Shehadi

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Evan Washburn

Brandon Gaudin, Chris Webber and Andy Katz

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein

Tom McCarthy, Candace Parker, Dan Bonner and AJ Ross

Brad Nessler, Wally Szczerbiak and Jared Greenberg

Jordan Kent, Jim Spanarkel and Jenny Dell

Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley, Dick Vitale and Jenny Dell

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule