The final two spots in the 2026 Final Four will be up for grabs on Sunday, with regional finals taking place in the Midwest and East. Duke and UConn are seeking a return to the Final Four after earning a spot last year and in 2024, respectively. Meanwhile, Michigan hasn't reached the final weekend of the college basketball season since 2018. Tennessee has never been to the Final Four.

No. 6 seed Tennessee will open the day looking to get over the hump for the first time in program history against No. 1 seed Michigan (2:15 p.m., CBS, March Madness Live). The Vols have reached the Elite Eight in three consecutive years under coach Rick Barnes, but are still looking to break through to the Final Four.

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The East Region will be a battle of college basketball heavyweights when No. 1 overall seed faces No. 2 seed UConn in the Elite Eight. The Blue Devils can reach the Final Four for the second consecutive year with a win, while UConn can make it three trips in four seasons by pulling off an upset.

Let's get into some of the big storylines to know for Sunday's Elite Eight action.

Will No. 1 seeds Duke, Michigan advance?

Last year, all four No. 1 seeds reached the Final Four for only the second time and the first since 2008. That won't be the case this year after reigning national champion Florida was bounced in the second round by Iowa. Still, at least half of the field could be made up of No. 1 seeds if Duke and Michigan beat UConn and Tennessee, respectively.

Duke has played three very interesting games so far. The Blue Devils were in real trouble early against No. 16 seed Siena, used a second-half surge to beat No. 9 seed TCU, and overcame a double-digit deficit against St. John's on Friday to advance. Meanwhile, UConn saw its 19-point advantage slip away in the Sweet 16 against Michigan State before Alex Karaban's late-game heroics helped the Huskies move on.

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Is this the year for Tennessee?

Tennessee has never been to the Final Four, but this could be the year for Barnes' squad. Barnes, as a coach, hasn't been to the Final Four since 2003, when he was at Texas. Under Barnes, the Vols have come close to reaching one of the milestones in the sport. In 2024, Tennessee lost to Purdue in the Elite Eight. Last year, Tennessee fell to Houston in the regional final.

Tennessee will be the lowest seed playing on Sunday, but don't let the record fool you. Tennessee has talent. It all starts with star guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and freshman forward Nate Ament. The Vols are capable of going nine deep on any given night. That is an advantage not every team has.

UConn seeking history

UConn fell short of a three-peat last season, losing to eventual national champion Florida in the second round. Still, the Huskies have a chance to win their third title in four years -- a feat not accomplished in nearly 60 years. UCLA was the last program to do it, winning 10 national championships in 12 seasons from 1964-72.

That type of sustained dominance is unlikely in the modern era, and even three titles in four seasons may be difficult to replicate anytime soon. Love him or hate him, Dan Hurley wins. The Huskies are 16-3 in the NCAA Tournament under Hurley.

The matchup against Duke could be UConn's toughest tournament test during Hurley's tenure.

Sunday's NCAA Tournament schedule

Games played at United Center (Chicago) and Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)