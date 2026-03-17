March Madness is defined by the players who take over the NCAA Tournament.

Every year, the NCAA Tournament bracket produces a handful of stars who swing games, bust brackets and carry their teams through March, from National Player of the Year contenders to breakout guards and NBA Draft prospects.

The 2026 NCAA Tournament is no different. From Duke star Cameron Boozer to BYU phenom AJ Dybantsa and Michigan standout Yaxel Lendeborg, this year's field is loaded with players capable of defining the bracket.

Here are 24 players to watch in March Madness 2026 -- six from each region -- who could shape the NCAA Tournament and become the next household names.

Michigan enters the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region with one of the nation's most dominant frontcourts, but this bracket is loaded with offensive firepower and upset potential.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan:

Lendeborg has lived up to the hype as a transfer, winning Big Ten Player of the Year and anchoring Michigan's title push. The 6-foot-9 forward does everything -- defending full court, rebounding, facilitating and finishing above the rim. He's playing like a lottery pick and the engine of a Final Four contender.

Robbie Avila, Saint Louis:

"Cream Abdul-Jabbar" brings a unique skill set as one of the best shooting bigs in the country. Avila hit over 40% from 3 on high volume and can create off the bounce when defenders close out. His versatility makes Saint Louis a dangerous matchup.

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech:

Anderson has generated more offense than any player in college basketball, creating 1,310 points as a scorer or passer. He's averaging 18.9 points and 7.6 assists while shooting over 42% from 3. With deep range and elite pick-and-roll instincts, he's one of the most dangerous guards in the field.

Labaron Philon, Alabama:

Philon is a true three-level scorer who can take over late in games. He's shooting 40% from 3, 46% on floaters and 66% at the rim. If Alabama needs a bucket, Philon is the answer. Philon is especially important now with second-leading scorer Aden Holloway away from the team after a Monday arrest for felony drug charges.

Eian Elmer, Miami (Ohio):

Elmer is Miami's most important two-way player, taking on top defensive assignments while shooting over 43% from 3. The 6-foot-6 wing's versatility makes him critical to any potential run. If the RedHawks make noise, Elmer will be a major reason why.

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State:

Jefferson is one of the most versatile players in the country, averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. His 27.7 assist rate leads all big men, and he can create from anywhere on the floor. That all-around production makes him a matchup nightmare.

The East Region is loaded with star power, from National Player of the Year contenders to NBA Draft prospects, as Duke, UConn, Kansas and Michigan State headline a stacked bracket.

Cameron Boozer, Duke:

Boozer has seamlessly followed Cooper Flagg as Duke's next superstar, winning ACC Player of the Year while leading the Blue Devils to conference titles. The freshman enters March as the favorite for National Player of the Year and will define how far the No. 1 overall seed can go.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas:

Peterson has taken on a full workload down the stretch after early availability issues. The freshman is a prolific scorer (19.8 PPG) who dominates possessions but also impacts the game defensively. If Kansas makes a run, it will be driven by Peterson's ability to take over.

Alex Karaban, UConn:

Karaban might not be UConn's top scorer, but he's one of its most indispensable players. A key contributor on two national championship teams, he provides experience and stability in high-pressure moments. His presence is central to another deep run.

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State:

Thornton is one of the most dynamic guards in the field, capable of controlling the game with his scoring and playmaking. He's averaging 22.5 points over his last 10 games and fueling a late-season surge. If Ohio State pulls an upset, Thornton will be at the center of it.

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State:

Fears leads the nation with 9.2 assists per game while also pacing Michigan State in scoring and minutes. He enters the tournament on a four-game streak of 20-point performances. His all-around production makes him a potential breakout star.

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's:

Ejiofor embodies St. John's identity with his toughness and production on both ends. The unanimous Big East Player of the Year is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. If the Red Storm advance, he will be at the center of it.

The South Region features Florida's title defense alongside a mix of elite guards and teams capable of making deep runs.

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt:

Tanner's breakout sophomore season has been one of the best in college basketball. He's averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.4 steals while shooting 37.3% from 3. His speed and shot creation make Vanderbilt a threat.

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa:

Stirtz controls the game like few players in the country, averaging 20 points and 4.5 assists. He dictates tempo and carries Iowa's offensive identity. The Hawkeyes will go as far as Stirtz can take them.

Kingston Flemings, Houston:

Flemings has stepped into a veteran program and thrived as an elite freshman guard. His poise and shot-making fit seamlessly within Houston's system. He'll be a key figure in the Cougars' title pursuit.

Keaton Wagler, Illinois:

Wagler has emerged as a major surprise, shooting over 40% from 3 while leading Illinois in assists. His versatility has helped the Illini outperform expectations. He's a critical piece in any deep run.

Thomas Haugh, Florida:

Florida's shift to play Haugh on the wing has unlocked his versatility. He pressures the rim, stretches defenses and impacts every possession. His all-around game makes him a difficult matchup.

Mikey Lewis, Saint Mary's:

Lewis enters March averaging 22.6 points over his last five games. The sophomore guard has shown he can take over against elite competition. If he stays hot, Saint Mary's becomes dangerous.

The West Region blends star power and offensive firepower, with Arizona, Purdue and Gonzaga leading a bracket full of scoring threats.

Brayden Burries, Arizona:

Burries may be Arizona's most important player despite its depth of talent. The former five-star is averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. His impact will help determine Arizona's title chances.

Nick Boyd, Wisconsin:

Boyd is thriving in his third collegiate stop, averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds. The veteran guard has become Wisconsin's go-to option. If the Badgers make a run, Boyd will lead it.

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas:

Acuff is one of the most dynamic guards in the country and the SEC Player of the Year. He's on pace to average at least 22 points and six assists. His scoring and playmaking give Arkansas a true March star.

AJ Dybantsa, BYU:

Dybantsa enters the tournament as the nation's leading scorer and a potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick. He can take over games as both a scorer and playmaker. If BYU makes a run, it will be on his shoulders.

Graham Ike, Gonzaga:

Ike has been a model of consistency, averaging at least 16 points in four straight seasons. He's posting a career-high 19.7 points as Gonzaga looks to return to the second weekend. His presence inside remains a constant.

Braden Smith, Purdue:

Smith is on the verge of breaking the all-time assists record while orchestrating one of the nation's best offenses. He's averaging a career-high nine assists per game. His playmaking will drive Purdue's Final Four push.

Fill out your brackets, play for a dream trip

Get back in your pools with friends and family and enter your brackets in our Bracket Challenge to play for a dream trip to the 2027 Final Four®!

March rarely unfolds the way the bracket predicts. But if history is any guide, a few names on this list will take over the NCAA Tournament -- and become the defining stars of March Madness 2026.

Looking for more NCAA Tournament predictions and breakdowns?