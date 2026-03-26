2026 March Madness TV schedule for Sweet 16: Tip times, announcers, where to watch NCAA Tournament games
The complete TV and streaming schedule for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament
The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament is a wrap, and now, we prepare for the Sweet 16 of the Big Dance with the Final Four to be determined by Sunday. Are you ready?!
March Madness is heating up across CBS and TBS. Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch every game airing on CBS, while the March Madness Live app will have every game, period. There's also HBO Max, which carries all the games going up on TBS.
CBS will carry a significant load of tournament inventory, broadcasting 21 games up to the Elite Eight. Since this is an even year, TBS will broadcast the Final Four along with games across the prior four rounds.
Below are the announcing teams, channel assignments and tip times for every first-round game on Thursday and Friday. Keep checking back through the weekend as the March Madness TV schedule below will be updated every night when the new sets of tip times become available.
2026 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter
* Regional Weekend announce teams | ~ Final Four team
- Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*~
- Brian Anderson (Jason Benetti) | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*
- Kevin Harlan | Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy || Lauren Shehadi*
- Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*
- Brad Nessler | Wally Szczerbiak || Jared Greenberg
- Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein
- Tom McCarthy | Candice Parker, Dan Bonner || AJ Ross
- Brandon Gaudin | Chris Webber || Andy Katz
- Rules analyst: Gene Steratore
2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 26
Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:10 p.m.
|(11) Texas vs. (2) Purdue || San Jose
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|7:30 p.m.
|(9) Iowa vs. (4) Nebraska || Houston
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|TBS (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(4) Arkansas vs. (1) Arizona || San Jose
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|CBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(3) Illinois vs. (2) Houston || Houston
Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|TBS (watch live)
Friday, March 27
United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:10 p.m.
|(5) St. John's vs. (1) Duke || Washington, D.C.
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(5) Texas Tech / (4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan || Chicago
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(3) Michigan State vs. (3) UConn || Washington, D.C.
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|10:10 p.m.
|(6) Tennessee vs. (2) Iowa State || Chicago
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
|TBS (watch live)
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 28 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)
Sunday, March 29 -- 2:15 p.m. start (CBS)
United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)