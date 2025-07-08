The 2026 NBA Draft is just over 11 months away, but it's never too early to project potential risers in the class. While the 2025 draft featured some blue-chip talent -- including No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg -- the overall depth was lacking after many prospects returned to school for the 2025-26 college season.

With players such as Florida's Alex Condon, Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford and Alabama's Labaron Philon bypassing the 2025 draft, next summer's class should be loaded. All three project as first-round picks in 2026, and others could see their roles -- whether at last year's school or a new one -- expand significantly next season.

Last summer, CBS Sports identified South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles as a potential lottery pick. He returned to school, improved his stock and was ultimately selected No. 9 overall by the Toronto Raptors.

These 10 players have a chance to improve their stock the most and position themselves as potential first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft -- if their 2025-26 seasons go according to plan.

Thomas Haugh, F, Florida

While putting together my first mock draft of the cycle in April, I initially had Haugh as a potential first-round candidate before he decided to return to Florida. That was without even going through the draft process. I'm here to tell you: buy all the stock you can in Florida's star forward.

Haugh shined during Florida's NCAA Tournament run because he does all the little things. He's a great offensive rebounder, can stretch the floor and makes winning plays. His archetype is one NBA decision-makers covet.

Don't be surprised if Haugh is a lottery pick next summer. He has a chance to be an All-America candidate if things go well.

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Pettiford primarily came off the bench this past season, but is set for a larger role entering his second year. The electric playmaker stood out as a playmaker alongside an experienced roster.

Now it's his turn to run the show. I'm expecting a breakout season from Pettiford. He has true All-America upside. Pettiford would've been a borderline first-round pick had he stayed in the draft.

Alex Condon, F/C, Florida

Condon made the right decision to return to school after his play during the NCAA Tournament failed to improve his stock.

Without a guarantee of going in the first round, Condon decided to run it back and solidified the best frontcourt in college basketball in the process. The two-way upside is what has my attention.

Stirtz followed his coach, Ben McCollum, from Northwest Missouri State to Drake and then from Drake to Iowa. The Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year had a breakout season in his first year playing Division I basketball and gets a chance to showcase his skills at the high-major level.

McCollum is considered one of the rising stars in the coaching ranks, and Stirtz is poised for a big year. He's a knockdown shooter from outside and can score in a variety of ways.

Labaron Philon, G, Alabama



Philon's shocking withdrawal from the NBA Draft at the 11th hour was a massive win for Nate Oats and his staff. After initially closing the door on a return to school, he announced he his return to school (literally) minutes before the deadline.

Philon was an ideal backcourt mate next to Mark Sears, but now it's his turn to run the show. Had Philon stayed in the draft, he would've been a borderline first-round pick. He can solidify his standing as one of the top guards in the 2026 class with a strong season in an increased role.

Toppin will likely make more money at Texas Tech than he would've as a late first-round pick. HE didn't even go through the pre-draft process and instead accepted an NIL package of around $4 million, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander,

Toppin was smart to take the money while simultaneously getting the chance to improve his draft stock as a National Player of the Year candidate. He is a great athlete who can finish at a high level at the rim because of his pure strength. If he can develop as a shooter, his stock will rise.

Isaiah Evans, G/F, Duke

Evans is going to be an intriguing name in the 2026 NBA Draft cycle. He made the wise decision to return to Duke, where he's in line for a featured role.

He primarily came off the bench last year -- starting three times in 36 appearances -- and averaged just 6.8 points per game. But with players such as Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and others moving on, he'll have ample opportunity to become one of the team's top scoring options.

He shot 41.6% from 3-point range on 4.1 attempts per game, and that volume should increase significantly. Evans has drawn comparisons to former Duke standout Brandon Ingram.

Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

I believe Lendeborg should have kept his name in the draft, where he projected as a late first-round pick. However, the No. 1-ranked transfer in the 247Sports rankings elected to withdraw late and play for Michigan.

He was one of the best players in college basketball last season at UAB, and he should enter this year as a preseason All-America candidate.

He'll be the face of one of the Big Ten's top contenders — a team with the pieces to make another leap toward national title contention. Lendeborg will be 23 during the 2026 NBA Draft, but that one-year difference won't matter much if he produces at a high level in the Big Ten.

Boogie Fland, G, Florida

The reigning national champions got a major boost to their repeat hopes by landing Fland. The Arkansas transfer got off to an incredible start in his freshman campaign before a thumb injury derailed his season during SEC play.

Fland is a dynamic playmaker who can score at all three levels and his move to Florida is a perfect match for both sides. He was trending as a potential lottery pick before the injury.

The 6-foot-7 wing is coming off a breakout campaign, but still needed more time in college to maximize his draft stock. Byrd started 30 games and posted career highs in points, steals, blocks, assists and rebounds for San Diego State. Returning to school was the right call.

Byrd is a volume 3-point shooter who connected on 30.1% of his 5.9 attempts per game. He was a projected second-round pick, so it made sense for him to return and build on a strong season. Byrd has two-way upside at the next level. If he can show more flashes this season while serving as SDSU's top option, there's no reason he shouldn't hear his name called on Day 1 next summer.