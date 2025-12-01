LAS VEGAS -- I spent three days at the Players Era Festival last week and between that and the Arizona vs. UConn game, I've now gotten eyes on twenty different college programs and dozens of NBA Draft prospects within the last few weeks.

Beyond the value of my own live evaluations, that time also provided an opportunity to get the pulse of the draft community, as there were a plethora of agents, NBA scouts and decision makers in Vegas.

Here are 10 things I learned from the Players Era event in Las Vegas last week:

1. Kansas' Peterson sits, stock stays high

While Kansas freshman star Darryn Peterson didn't play last week in Vegas, more and more executives are now publicly acknowledging his spot atop the class. Remember, it was AJ Dybantsa who was the top ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class until the very end, and even then, 247Sports was the only national outlet to make the switch

Since then, the rapid rate of progression Peterson displayed as a senior has only intensified. The limited looks we've had of him this season have shown an unprecedented level of fitness, and consequent burst, along with extreme shot-making that looks ahead of schedule. For NBA decision-makers, it's the playmaking that sounds like it could be the differentiating factor. When you're picking atop the class, regardless of who you are, there's an inherent expectation that you land an immediate impact player, and in the NBA, that often comes in correlation to their ability to create offense.

2. Physical limitations rear ugly head

The other requisite of being an immediate impact player as an NBA rookie is being physically ready. That's an even more daunting challenge than it was a few years ago as the level of physicality in the NBA game has increased. That trend, and the implications on scouting decisions, was a major talking point for executives last week. It favors prospects like Cameron Boozer and Koa Peat, who could more than hold their own from Day 1, but means someone like Nate Ament may require more patience, despite his long-term potential. The Tennessee freshman has reportedly put on 12 pounds of muscle since his arrival but must continue to build up his body.

The reality though is that not every executive picking in the top half of the lottery has time. Many of them have owners and bosses who want to see progress beyond promises of future success and ultimately that could impact some decisions.

3. Projecting college revenue projections

Get a bunch of college coaches and GMs together in a casino and it only makes sense that money is the subject of discussion. More specifically, there was a lot of speculation about what the dollar amounts could look like this spring. While you never know who is being completely forthright when they're chatting with potential competitors, the most commonly expressed belief was that there could be a slight decrease in the amount of money available this cycle versus in 2025.

That's also consistent with what we saw this fall in high school recruiting, as the market played out a little later than in most years, as staffs tried to assess prospect valuations. These revenue projections are relevant both to college roster construction via the spring transfer portal as well as to stay/go decisions for players mulling a jump to the NBA Draft.

Houston's Kingston Flemings could be a NBA Draft lottery pick in 2027. Imagn Images

4. Who is coming back?

A high-powered agent posed a hypothetical to me on Tuesday morning, that was reportedly first asked of him by an NBA executive?

"Which potential lottery pick in 2026 would have a chance to be the No. 1 pick in 2027?"

My immediate response was "all of them," thinking about players like Kingston Flemings, Chris Cenac, Quaintance and others.

The question is rooted in a few factors. First, the top of this draft is viewed as very good with Peterson, Dybantsa, Boozer and even Ament, Caleb Wilson and Mikel Brown. Conversely, the 2027 NBA Draft class, in other words the current high school recruiting Class of 2026, looks very weak. With the money in college basketball right now, even if there is a slight reduction, the math makes it intriguing.

Right now, being the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft is worth over $62 million over four years, assuming both options are picked up. With top high school recruits getting to promises of $3 million this fall, someone who is a fringe lottery pick could command more next year. If they end up going No. 1 a year later, we're talking about $66 million over the course of the next five years. Conversely, being the 10th pick in the upcoming draft equates to $27 million over four years. The threat of injury looms large, but the fact that this discussion is even happening is interesting to say the least.

5. Flemings making good first impression

Speaking of those Houston freshmen, Flemings is clearly an ascending prospect. He had definite momentum coming into the week and only poured more gas on that fire in Vegas. He came out strong against Alabama, but then seemed to plateau. It looked like more of the same against Tennessee as he was assertive to start, but struggled to sustain it.

The difference was that his aggression returned down the stretch and even though Tennessee won, he was the most impressive individual prospect. We knew he possessed dynamic athleticism coming out of high school, but the degree to which he has been able to assert himself as a primary playmaker for Houston has been even better than expected. Most surprising though is that he's shooting over 50% from the 3-point line. Candidly, the shooting was a major concern coming out of high school and while the mechanics are still unorthodox to say the least, he's picking his spots judiciously, firing with confidence and knocking shots down. It's early, but he looks like one of the best lead guard prospects in the draft right now.

Yaxel Lendeborg is a great fit for Michigan after transferring from UAB. Imagn Images

6. Lendeborg fits Michigan's locker room

The Wolverines were absolutely dominant, winning the Players Era Championship by defeating San Diego State, Auburn, and Gonzaga by an average of nearly 37 points. That was a vast distinction from a couple weeks earlier when they barely survived Wake Forest 85-84 and similarly escaped at TCU 67-63. Not surprisingly, Michigan's individual prospects also looked better last week than they did earlier in the month.

Tops among them was Yaxel Lendeborg. Having already turned 23 years old, scouts are less interested in upside and more focused on what he can do right away. What they saw was someone with extreme length, a very solid build, and the positional versatility to play at least two different spots. He handles well enough to start the break himself or straight-line drive to either side, he has good composure and footwork at the end of his drives, is a quality vertical athlete at the rim, capable spot-up shooter to the arc, and very good passer.

7. Good and bad for Alabama's Philon

Labaron Philon was viewed as a likely one-and-done last season at Alabama, but opted to return for his sophomore season at the 11th hour. So far, the decision looks like a very good one. He averaged 21 points per game through three games last week, which is on par with what he's done all season, essentially doubling last year's production while simultaneously showing real creation and shot-making alike. All of that offensive growth was very glaring in Las Vegas.

The other thing that was clear though is that his defense isn't quite at the same level as it was a year ago, when he was being talked about like a potential lock-down defender. Right now, he's not showing the same focus or approach. There's a level of that that is to be expected, given the offensive volume he's being asked to carry, but some of the mistakes and overall awareness are very avoidable and could become more concerning if they aren't rectified.

8. Baylor youngsters show potential

Tounde Yessoufou finished as a top-15 prospect in the national recruiting Class of 2025. Coming into his freshman season at Baylor, some of the early draft hype was even more enthusiastic. What we've seen so far though is while he is physically mature and powerful, he's going to require a little patience. What those who didn't watch him closely throughout high school don't have a thorough appreciation of, is that he was more of a combo-forward who is just now evolving into a true wing. Yessoufou is making gradual strides with his shooting but still working on feel and decision-making.

The other thing that stood out last week was his struggles finishing short shots when he's able to get inside 7-feet or so, but not all the way to the rim.

Conversely, the Baylor prospect who is now climbing draft boards is redshirt sophomore Cameron Carr. After seeing action in just four games last year at Tennessee, he's averaging 23 points with the Bears. Carr is a late-bloomer with his athletic and length. He also went 7-of-12 from behind the arc, so while he's still just growing into his body, there is a lot for NBA scouts to be excited about long-term.

9. Big men better than advertised

There were a handful of upperclassmen who don't necessarily have a ton of hype with draft media, but look much better than advertised up close and personal. Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson is one of the most efficient players in college basketball. He's also 6-9 with an NBA body, physical style, and inside-out skill. His passing ability in particular really stood out in Vegas with 18 assists against five turnovers, including 10/0 against Syracuse. Teammate Milan Momcilovic isn't a prototypical NBA athlete or defender, but his shot-making and wing size would certainly translate.

While St. John's had a disappointing 1-2 weekend, Dillon Mitchell appears to have found the perfect system to highlight what he does best. The former five-star prospect plays at the top of the press, guards almost every position on the floor, gets to bring the ball up to initiate offense, and then utilizes his extreme athleticism out of the dunker spot and as an offensive rebounder. I also think Zuby Ejiofor is poised to get his shot to stick in the league. While undersized for an NBA big, he's powerful, athletic, has a high motor, and the passing ability to play out of various actions. Tennessee's Felix Okpara is another who could make it. He's nearly 7-feet, athletic, has improved his functional strength and is starting to show some shooting potential to match his shot-blocking and finishing.

10. Houston's Uzan making progress

Similarly, there were some other guards that scouts were locked in on last week as well. Houston's Milos Uzan among them. While Flemings was generating the majority of the buzz, and rightfully so, Uzan's reliable two-way approach coupled by his on-off ball versatility and solid positional size makes him intriguing. He's somewhat reminiscent of Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard who was a four-year starter and proven winner in college, first at Florida then at Gonzaga, didn't have a ton of buzz entering the draft, but was ready enough to step right in and provide immediate value in Indiana. Uzan may prove to be on a comparable trajectory.

We finally got to see the best of Tahaad Pettiford after a disappointing start to the season in Auburn. Like Philon, he was viewed as a fringe first-round pick a year ago, but opted to return. While the early returns had been disappointing, last week he averaged 22 points per game while showing his trademark speed, dexterity, and tough shot-making. He's always going to be undersized for NBA standards, but may be dynamic enough to be the type of electric guard who can provide a spurt of individual offense.

Also at Auburn, 6-8 sophomore wing Elyjah Freeman is an intriguing long-term prospect with some sleeper potential. He's an extreme athlete who's shown flashes of creation and a projectable shooting stroke. Now, he's going to need some patience. His defensive awareness isn't consistently there yet, he has to build up his body and learn how to play within structure, but the upside is there.