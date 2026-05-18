The 2026 NBA Draft Combine is now in the books and between the combine measurements, what happened between the lines, and the information gathered between sessions, there were some adjustments that needed to be made to the CBS Sports Big Board. What stayed consistent were the names atop the class as the same big three that we've been talking about for over a year now – AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer – remain the top three prospects in this year's class.

The next date looming on the calendar is May 27, the NCAA's deadline to withdraw from the draft. That will inevitably shake this order up again, with several players likely to return to the college ranks. In fact, some of the most notable risers and fallers from Chicago are players who have remaining NCAA eligibility.

2026 NBA Draft Combine intel: Rumors and buzz on trades, draft stock and strategy coming out of Chicago Adam Finkelstein

Notable risers and fallers

The Michigan frontcourt duo of Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. both got notable bumps coming out of the combine. Mara measured in even bigger than expected, at 7-feet-3 without shoes on, along with an absolutely massive 9-9 standing reach. In a draft that lacks depth at the center position, coupled by a time when bigger line-ups are again becoming more prevalent in the NBA, that certainly impacts the supply-demand ratio for Mara. He was a dominant defender this year at Michigan, but it's actually some of the old UCLA tape, where they had him switching ball-screens, that has got some scouts talking. In other words, he's not just a drop coverage giant, he's more mobile than someone his size should be, and is not a one-trick pony defensively. Couple that with his passing, natural touch, and there is a lot of optimism about Mara right now.

Unfortunately for Wolverine fans, Johnson was another big winner of the combine, which means he's likely to stay in the draft. He too measured even bigger than expected, at 6-9 without shoes on with a 7-3.5 wingspan and chiseled 250-pound frame. He tested well across the board athletically and the shooting gains we saw this year at Michigan looked sustainable in drill work. For someone who is also rugged inside, and switchable defensively, that makes him an ultra-versatile frontcourt piece who can play multiple positions and operate inside and out, on both ends of the floor. Additionally, there aren't really any other alternatives from that archetype in this draft class, which makes him a possibility as early as the late lottery.

Johnson's combine group also included Arizona's Koa Peat. By this point, it has been well-documented the challenges Peat had shooting the ball that day, but in that setting, he looked notably behind Johnson when they shared the same court at the same time. Previously a projected lottery pick, he has slipped to 18 on this latest update, which is still more optimistic than most. He had an undeniable impact as a freshman and has a distinct winning pedigree, but the questions about how his game translated only intensified after this week. Given that he was reportedly asking teams for feedback on his stay-or-go decision, a return to Arizona doesn't seem out of the question, and might be in his best interest given the growth he showed there this season, his likely NIL valuation, and a much less competitive 2027 draft field.

Another faller was Flory Bidunga. The athletic lefty made notable gains this year at Kansas, was ranked the number one prospect in the transfer portal, and committed to Louisville, but still opted to go through the draft process. Bidunga would have to be a top-10 pick to match what he will reportedly earn for the Cardinals next year. It looked unlikely that he would even play up to his previous slot as a projected late first-rounded. The disconnect continues to be rooted in his offensive game and correlating defensive position. He was as mobile and switchable as any frontcourt defender in college basketball last year, but offensively he's a straight five, and there are questions about whether he has the size and strength to body up with opposing NBA centers. He's slid down to No. 36 in this last update which should all but guarantee that he'll be suiting up for Louisville next season.

Updated Top 100 Big Board

1 AJ Dybantsa BYU SF 6-9 Fr 2 Darryn Peterson Kansas PG 6-5 Fr 3 Cameron Boozer Duke PF 6-9 Fr 4 Caleb Wilson North Carolina PF 6-10 Fr 5 Darius Acuff Arkansas PG 6-3 Fr 6 Keaton Wagler Illinois PG 6-6 Fr 7 Kingston Flemings Houston PG 6-3 Fr 8 Mikel Brown Louisville PG 6-4 Fr 9 Brayden Burries Arizona SG 6-4 Fr 10 Nate Ament Tennessee PF 6-10 Fr 11 Aday Mara Michigan C 7-3 Jr 12 Yaxel Lendeborg Michigan PF 6-10 Gr 13 Jayden Quaintance Kentucky C 6-10 So 14 Labaron Philon Alabama PG 6-3 So 15 Karim Lopez Mexico PF 6-9 Int 16 Hannes Steinbach Washington PF 6-11 Fr 17 Morez Johnson Michigan PF 6-10 So 18 Koa Peat Arizona PF 6-8 Fr 19 Bennett Stirtz Iowa PG 6-3 Sr 20 Cameron Carr Baylor SG 6-5 RS-So 21 Christian Anderson Texas Tech PG 6-2 So 22 Chris Cenac Houston PF 6-11 Fr 23 Henri Veesaar North Carolina C 7-0 Jr 24 Ebuka Okorie Stanford PG 6-2 Fr 25 Dailyn Swain Texas SF 6-7 Jr 26 Rueben Chinyelu Florida C 6-10 Jr 27 Isaiah Evans Duke SG 6-6 So 28 Amari Allen Alabama SF 6-6 Fr 29 Tarris Reed Jr. Connecticut C 6-10 Sr 30 Allen Graves Santa Clara PF 6-9 Fr 31 Alex Karaban Connecticut PF 6-8 Sr 32 Tyler Tanner Vanderbilt PG 6-0 So 33 Tounde Yessoufou Baylor SF 6-5 Fr 34 Meleek Thomas Arkansas SG 6-4 Fr 35 Zuby Ejiofor St. John's C 6-8 Sr 36 Flory Bidunga Kansas C 6-9 So 37 Joshua Jefferson Iowa State PF 6-9 Sr 38 Luigi Suigo Italy C 7-4 Int 39 Matthew Able NC State SF 6-5 FR 40 Milan Momcilovic Iowa State SF 6-9 Jr 41 Braden Smith Purdue PG 5-11 Sr 42 Billy Richmond Arkansas SF 6-6 So 43 Malachi Moreno Kentucky C 7-0 Fr 44 Ryan Conwell Louisville SG 6-3 Sr 45 Baba Miller Cincinnati PF 6-11 Sr 46 Trevon Brazile Arkansas PF 6-10 Sr 47 Sergio De Larrea Spain SG 6-7 Int 48 Otega Oweh Kentucky SG 6-5 Sr 49 Jaden Bradley Arizona PG 6-3 Sr 50 Richie Saunders BYU SG 6-5 Sr 51 Emanuel Sharp Houston SG 6-3 Sr 52 Bruce Thornton Ohio State PG 6-1 Sr 53 Tyler Bilodeau UCLA PF 6-8 Sr 54 Ja'Kobi Gillespie Tennessee PG 6-0 Sr 55 Ugonna Onyenso Virginia C 6-11 Sr 56 Kylan Boswell Illinois PG 6-2 Sr 57 Milos Uzan Houston PG 6-4 Sr 58 Dillon Mitchell St. John's PF 6-7 Sr 59 Tyler Nickel Vanderbilt SF 6-7 Sr 60 John Blackwell Wisconsin SG 6-4 Jr 61 Maliq Brown Duke C 6-8 Sr 62 Tobi Lawal Virginia Tech PF 6-8 Sr 63 Aaron Nkrumah Tennessee State 6-6 189 Sr 64 Andrej Stojakovic Illinois SG 6-6 Jr 65 Felix Okpara Tennessee C 6-11 Sr 66 Keyshawn Hall Auburn SF 6-7 Sr 67 Jeremy Fears Jr. Michigan State PG 6-1 RS-So 68 Nate Bittle Oregon C 7-0 RS-Sr 69 Izaiyah Nelson South Florida C 6-9 Sr 70 Rafael Castro George Washington C 6-10 Sr 71 Nick Boyd Wisconsin PG 6-2 Sr 72 Bryce Hopkins St. John's SF 6-7 Gr 73 Quadir Copeland NC State PG 6-6 Sr 74 Tamin Lipsey Iowa State PG 6-2 Sr 75 Malik Reneau Miami PF 6-8 Sr 76 Jaron Pierre SMU SG 6-5 G 77 Tucker Devries Indiana SF 6-7 Sr 78 Peter Suder Miami (OH) SG 6-4 Sr 79 Cade Tyson Minnesota SF 6-7 Sr 80 Jack Kayil Germany SG 6-5 Int 81 Jaden Henley Grand Canyon SF 6-7 Sr 82 Jacob Cofie USC PF 6-9 So 83 Nick Martinelli Northwestern PF 6-7 Sr 84 Noam Yaacov Israel PG 6-2 Int 85 Lamar Wilkerson Indiana SG 6-4 Sr 86 Darrion Williams NC State SF 6-5 Sr 87 Trey Kaufman-Renn Purdue C 6-8 Sr 88 Tobe Awaka Arizona PF 6-9 Sr 89 Graham Ike Gonzaga C 6-10 Gr 90 Alex Samodurov Greece PF 6-11 Int 91 Elijah Mahi Santa Clara PF 6-7 Sr 92 Aiden Tobiason Temple SG 6-5 So 93 Seth Trimble North Carolina PG 6-2 Sr 94 Chris Bell California SF 6-7 Sr 95 Melvin Council Jr. Kansas PG 6-4 Sr 96 Duke Miles Vanderbilt PG 6-1 Gr 97 Ernest Udeh Jr. Miami C 6-11 Sr 98 Pavle Backo Serbia C 6-11 Int 99 Jaxon Kohler Michigan State PF 6-9 Sr 100 Josh Dix Creighton SG 6-5 Sr







