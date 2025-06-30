It was easy to predict who would be selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft more than a year in advance of commissioner Adam Silver calling names.

It was always going to be Cooper Flagg.

But the 2026 NBA Draft has more questions at the top and features at least three prospects who could reasonably lead front office big boards right now — specifically Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, each of whom will play college basketball next season. Peterson is going to Kansas. Dybantsa is enrolled at BYU. Boozer is headed to Duke. Reasonable minds can disagree on which order to list those players — but, for now, I'm going with Dybantsa first, Peterson second and Boozer third.

Dybantsa is a 6-foot-9 wing from the Boston area whom I first spent time with at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam event two summers ago in North Augusta, S.C. Just weeks after finishing what was his freshman year of high school, he led that tournament in scoring and looked every bit like somebody who could eventually develop into somebody who occupies space at the top of NBA Draft boards.

Now here he is.

Dybantsa and Peterson are scheduled to meet once next season — at Allen Fieldhouse on a date to be determined. That'll be a circle-the-date matchup for fans and scouts alike and among the highlights of a five-month season that'll play a role in determining which player goes ahead of the other when picks are announced next June.

1. Washington Wizards

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Dybantsa has been an obvious contender to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft for years — and I'm putting him in the top spot despite the New England native having something less than an encouraging final season of high school basketball at Utah Prep. The 6-9 wing is a dynamic shot-creator and shot-maker who has the look of a future scoring champ. He'll have scouts on BYU's campus all season.

2. Utah Jazz

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Kansas coach Bill Self has described Peterson, a 6-5 combo guard, as "the best player he's ever recruited," which is quite a statement considering he's previously coached a No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft (Andrew Wiggins) and one of the league's Most Valuable Players (Joel Embiid). As previously noted, heading into the summer, I personally prefer Dybantsa to Peterson as a prospect. But I do understand why others might have that order flipped. And, either way, Dybantsa and Peterson project as the first two players off of the board.

3. Atlanta Hawks

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Boozer lacks the long-term upside of Dybantsa and Peterson, at least in most people's minds, but could end up being the best college player of the three. The 6-9 forward is super-productive and an undeniable winner — evidence being how he won four high school state championships in Florida and three Nike EYBL titles. If Duke has another Wooden Award winner a year after Cooper Flagg took the trophy, Boozer, the son of former Duke star Carlos Boozer, will likely be the reason. Pick acquired via New Orleans.

4. Charlotte Hornets

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Whereas Dybantsa and Boozer have been on this track for years, Ament is more of a late-riser. He only averaged 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds for the United States at last year's FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship. But, since then, the Virginia native has grown to 6-11, improved as a shooter and passer and emerged as a realistic option in the top five of the 2026 NBA Draft.

5. Memphis Grizzlies

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Quantance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 24 appearances at Arizona State last season and is widely regarded as the best NBA prospect among returning college players. The 6-9 forward is now at Kentucky and recovering from ACL injury; so a lot has changed in the past year. But the still-17-year-old still has elite physical tools that should keep him in the top 10 of draft boards heading into the summer. Pick acquired via Phoenix.

6. San Antonio Spurs

Mikel Brown, Louisville

Brown grew five inches in high school, from 5-10 to 6-3, and is now the best point guard prospect entering college. The 18 year-old will play next season at Louisville. He's a proven shooter who is great with the ball in his hands -- and a gifted passer. If Brown adds strength, the ceiling is high.

7. Oklahoma City Thunder

Karim Lopez, Mexico

Lopez performed well for the New England Breakers in the NBL last season despite not turning 18 until April. The 6-9 forward has good genes, as his father played for Mexico's national team. He projects as a high-level two-way wing who plays hard and possesses legitimate shooting potential. Pick acquired via Philadelphia.

8. Brooklyn Nets

Darius Acuff, Arkansas

John Calipari has coached 43 first-round picks at the collegiate level. Acuff should move the number to 44. The 6-2 lead guard from Detroit has a nice first step and obvious two-way tools. He was named MVP at the 2024 FIBA Under-18 Ameri-Cup, an event held in Argentina that the United States won.

9. Toronto Raptors

Isaiah Evans, Duke

Evans only averaged 13.7 minutes per game last season at Duke, where he was little more than a 3-point specialist off of the bench -- evidence being how 81.4% of his field-goal attempts came from beyond the arc. The encouraging sign is that he made 41.6% of those 3-pointers. Combine that with the fact that Evans is still 6-6 with real two-way potential, and he should have a chance to join Boozer as Blue Devils in the lottery.

10. Atlanta Hawks

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Wilson is a 6-9 forward with a 7-foot wingspan who should play a big role in North Carolina bouncing back from a disappointing season. Ideally, he'll develop into a versatile forward who impacts things on both ends of the court. But, at this point, Wilson excels because of his physical gifts more than his skillset.

11. Chicago Bulls

Tounde Yessoufou, Benin

Yessoufu is a 6-5 explosive wing who already looks the part despite being just 19 years old. He still lacks some of the skill he'll need to flourish at the next level, but his physical tools, combined with a good motor, should give Baylor a first-round pick for the sixth consecutive year.

12. Portland Trail Blazers

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Three players from Florida's team that won the national title were selected in last week's NBA Draft — namely Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard. Haugh should join them as an NBA Draft pick next June after emerging as one of the Gators' stars. His athleticism, versatility and shooting touch are among the reasons Florida has a chance to repeat as NCAA Tournament champions.

13. Sacramento Kings

Chris Cenac, Houston

Cenac was cut from USA Basketball's under-19 team in June despite finishing sixth in 247Sports' Class of 2025 rankings. That speaks to how far he has to go as a player. But the 6-10 center is still an interesting prospect, one who figures to start for a Kelvin Sampson team at Houston that should be able to compete for a second straight trip to the Final Four.

14. Memphis Grizzlies

If Cedric Coward can go from Division III to the lottery, there's nothing too crazy about Stirtz going from Division II to the lottery. The 6-4 point guard averaged 19.2 points and 5.7 assists last season at Drake while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range on 4.6 attempts per game. After the season, his coach, Ben McCollum, moved to Iowa. Stirtz followed him and should be a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate next season for the Hawkeyes.