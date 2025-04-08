The 2024-25 college basketball season is officially in the books, so it's time to turn the page to the next season. Florida defeated seed Houston 65-63 on Monday night in San Antonio to capture the program's first national title since 2007. Florida (25-1) holds the 12th-best odds to win next year's title.

Duke is the early favorite to win the 2026 national title (10-1) after falling short of reaching this year's national championship game. The Blue Devils are expected to lose superstar freshman Cooper Flagg to the NBA Draft this summer but will bring in five-star forward Cameron Boozer, a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Duke is followed by Houston (12-1), Louisville (14-1), Purdue (14-1) and Kansas (16-1) with the best odds to win the national title.

Heading into Year 2 of the John Calipari era, Arkansas has the seventh-best betting odds (18-1) to win the national championship. Kentucky isn't far behind in the pecking order with the 11th-best odds (20-1) to capture the title. North Carolina is notably 50-1 to win the title heading into the most important season of Hubert Davis' tenure with the program.

You can find the full opening futures odds below:

2026 NCAA Tournament championship odds