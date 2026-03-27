2026 NCAA Tournament bracket: March Madness Sweet 16 schedule, scores and tipoff times by region
Get the latest updates on the 2026 March Madness bracket throughout the first and second rounds of the tournament
The Sweet 16 continues on Friday night as there are more heavyweight battles with a ticket to the Elite Eight on the line. As Hall of Fame coaches and superstar players will take the court in Chicago and Washington D.C., we'll have your updated scores here at CBS Sports.
The night begins with a showdown between No. 5 seed St. John's taking on No. 1 seed Duke at 7:10 p.m. ET. That matchup features a coaching legend in Rick Pitino going up against one of the best young coaches in the game -- Jon Scheyer. Pitino is looking for his first Elite Eight appearance since the 2014-15 season at Louisville, and Scheyer can get one step closer to his first national title.
About 150 minutes after that game begins, college basketball fans will be treated to another marquee coaching matchup. Tom Izzo will lead No. 3 seed Michigan State against Dan Hurley and No. 2 seed UConn at 9:45 p.m. ET. Those two have combined for three national championships, and it could very easily be four by the time March Madness is over.
The second night of Sweet 16 games also features No. 6 seed Tennessee vs. No. 2 seed Iowa State and No. 4 seed Alabama against No. 1 seed Michigan. Both of those games will be played in Chicago.
Stay right here for score updates on the results as we finalized the Elite Eight field.
2026 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores
All times Eastern
East
FIRST ROUND
Thursday, March 19 -- Greenville
Thursday -- Buffalo
Friday, March 20 -- San Diego
Friday -- Philadelphia
SECOND ROUND
Saturday, March 21 -- Greenville
Saturday -- Buffalo
Sunday, March 22 -- San Diego
Sunday -- Philadelphia
SWEET 16
Friday, March 25 -- Washington, D.C.
- (5) St. John's vs. (1) Duke | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
- (3) Michigan State vs. (2) UConn | 9:45 p.m. | CBS
West
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday, March 17 -- Dayton
FIRST ROUND
Thursday, March 19 -- Portland
- (12) High Point 83, (5) Wisconsin 82
- (4) Arkansas 97, (13) Hawaii 78
- (11) Texas 79, (6) BYU 71
- (3) Gonzaga 73, (14) Kennesaw State 64
Friday, March 20 -- San Diego
Friday -- St. Louis
SECOND ROUND
Saturday, March 20 -- Portland
Sunday, March 21 -- San Diego
Sunday -- St. Louis
SWEET 16
Thursday, March 26 -- San Jose
- (2) Purdue 79, (11) Texas 77
- (4) Arkansas vs. (1) Arizona | 9:45 p.m. | CBS
Midwest
FIRST FOUR
Tuesday, March 17 -- Dayton
Wednesday, March 18 -- Dayton
FIRST ROUND
Thursday, March 19 -- Buffalo
Friday, March 20-- St. Louis
Friday -- Tampa
Friday -- Philadelphia
SECOND ROUND
Saturday, March 21 -- Buffalo
Sunday, March 22 -- St. Louis
Sunday -- Tampa
Sunday -- Philadelphia
SWEET 16
Friday, March 27 -- Chicago
- (4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan | 7:35 p.m. | TBS
- (6) Tennessee vs. (2) Iowa State | 10:10 p.m. | TBS
South
FIRST FOUR
Wednesday, March 18 -- Dayton
FIRST ROUND
Thursday, March 19 -- Oklahoma City
Thursday -- Greenville
Thursday -- Oklahoma City
Friday, March 20 -- Tampa
SECOND ROUND
Saturday, March 21 -- Greenville
Saturday -- Oklahoma City
Sunday, March 22 -- Tampa
SWEET 16
Thursday, March 26 -- Houston
- (9) Iowa 77, (4) Nebraska 71
- (4) Arkansas vs. (1) Arizona | 10:05 p.m. | TBS
Final Four
Saturday, April 4 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
National Championship
Monday, April 6 -- 8:50 p.m. (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)