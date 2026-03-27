The Sweet 16 continues on Friday night as there are more heavyweight battles with a ticket to the Elite Eight on the line. As Hall of Fame coaches and superstar players will take the court in Chicago and Washington D.C., we'll have your updated scores here at CBS Sports.

The night begins with a showdown between No. 5 seed St. John's taking on No. 1 seed Duke at 7:10 p.m. ET. That matchup features a coaching legend in Rick Pitino going up against one of the best young coaches in the game -- Jon Scheyer. Pitino is looking for his first Elite Eight appearance since the 2014-15 season at Louisville, and Scheyer can get one step closer to his first national title.

About 150 minutes after that game begins, college basketball fans will be treated to another marquee coaching matchup. Tom Izzo will lead No. 3 seed Michigan State against Dan Hurley and No. 2 seed UConn at 9:45 p.m. ET. Those two have combined for three national championships, and it could very easily be four by the time March Madness is over.

The second night of Sweet 16 games also features No. 6 seed Tennessee vs. No. 2 seed Iowa State and No. 4 seed Alabama against No. 1 seed Michigan. Both of those games will be played in Chicago.

Stay right here for score updates on the results as we finalized the Elite Eight field.

2026 NCAA Tournament bracket, scores

All times Eastern

East

FIRST ROUND

Thursday, March 19 -- Greenville

Thursday -- Buffalo

Friday, March 20 -- San Diego

Friday -- Philadelphia

SECOND ROUND

Saturday, March 21 -- Greenville

Saturday -- Buffalo

Sunday, March 22 -- San Diego

Sunday -- Philadelphia

SWEET 16

Friday, March 25 -- Washington, D.C.

(5) St. John's vs. (1) Duke | 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(3) Michigan State vs. (2) UConn | 9:45 p.m. | CBS

West

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday, March 17 -- Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Thursday, March 19 -- Portland

Friday, March 20 -- San Diego

Friday -- St. Louis

SECOND ROUND

Saturday, March 20 -- Portland

Sunday, March 21 -- San Diego

Sunday -- St. Louis

SWEET 16

Thursday, March 26 -- San Jose

(2) Purdue 79, (11) Texas 77

(4) Arkansas vs. (1) Arizona | 9:45 p.m. | CBS

Midwest

FIRST FOUR

Tuesday, March 17 -- Dayton

Wednesday, March 18 -- Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Thursday, March 19 -- Buffalo

Friday, March 20-- St. Louis

Friday -- Tampa

Friday -- Philadelphia

SECOND ROUND

Saturday, March 21 -- Buffalo

Sunday, March 22 -- St. Louis

Sunday -- Tampa

Sunday -- Philadelphia

SWEET 16

Friday, March 27 -- Chicago

(4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan | 7:35 p.m. | TBS

(6) Tennessee vs. (2) Iowa State | 10:10 p.m. | TBS

South

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday, March 18 -- Dayton

FIRST ROUND

Thursday, March 19 -- Oklahoma City

Thursday -- Greenville

Thursday -- Oklahoma City

Friday, March 20 -- Tampa

SECOND ROUND

Saturday, March 21 -- Greenville

Saturday -- Oklahoma City

Sunday, March 22 -- Tampa

SWEET 16

Thursday, March 26 -- Houston

(9) Iowa 77, (4) Nebraska 71

(4) Arkansas vs. (1) Arizona | 10:05 p.m. | TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 4 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

National Championship

Monday, April 6 -- 8:50 p.m. (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)