Every year, it never gets old.

The anticipation for the bracket.

The adrenaline rush and dopamine hit as you see each team, each matchup, each region and all 68 teams fill on CBS.

Now we know who's in. And whether you're a diehard college hoops fan or a drive-by casual who's only just jumping into the deep end of the pool (for your office pool), you've come to the right spot. This is a crash course on every team in the 2026 tournament field. We're about to enter the final stage of what's been arguably the best season of college basketball in the past decade, if not more. The team quality among the No. 1s, 2s, 3s, 4s and even No. 5-seeds is a notch or two above a lot of the years we've had.

It made doing my annual rankings even more difficult — and that much more fun. My rankings are not according to team seeds. It's a projection of who I think is the best, overall, from 1 to 68. I take into account recent performances for sure; I'm trying to give you a snapshot of how all 68 tier out as they ready for the best sporting event in the world.

You ready? Not yet, you're not. Scroll through and get to know a little bit more about every team in this year's Big Dance. The first game will be underway before you know it.

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1. Arizona

This is such a tough call, and the margins are so slim, but I believe the best team right now, pound-for-pound, is Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats. I saw them in person at the Big 12 Tournament. They might have six future NBA players. The head of the snake is Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley, who hit an all-timer in the Big 12 semis to beat Iowa State. There's 2026 lottery pick Brayden Burries, who leads the team at 15.9 points per game.

Fellow freshman Koa Peat is a brawny bruiser, and yet he's not even the strongest player on the roster. That would be sixth man Tobe Awaka, who looks like he can bench press a house. German wing Ivan Kharchenkov plays like he's 25, while big man Mo Krivas is a 7-2 monster around the rim. Arizona is not unbeatable, but it has no weaknesses -- top five in offensive efficiency, top three in defensive efficiency. Beat 12 ranked teams this season, tying Duke for the most ever heading into an NCAA Tournament.

2. Michigan

The best Michigan team in history. Dusty May has assembled a juggernaut, and it starts with someone who's fated to be a First Team All-American, forward Yaxel Lendeborg. The combo forward does quite literally everything on the floor. Outstanding defender, willing passer, good shooter from distance, real bruiser in the paint. He's marvelous, but there's so much more here.

The Wolverines boast the No. 1 defense in college basketball, anchored by 7-2 Aday Mara in the middle and bolstered on the perimeter with Roddy Gayle and Nimari Burnett, two veteran U-M guys. This team won by double digits 16 times over Big Ten foes. It beat Gonzaga by 40 back in November. I saw it in person, and it was one of the most impressive nonconference wins I've ever seen.

3. Duke

The Blue Devils are rightfully the No. 1 overall seed, but I'm putting Jon Scheyer's team third (barely) due to the uncertain situation with Patrick Ngongba's health and the unlikelihood that starting combo guard Caleb Foster will be available in the NCAA Tournament. Then again, Cameron Boozer might be the winningest player through his first 18 years of playing basketball since Lew Alcindor.

The Blue Devils undeniably get to claim the best player in college basketball. Boozer has been more productive and valuable than Cooper Flagg was a season ago: 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He's unstoppable and unflappable. Duke has Isaiah Evans to rely on from deep, and Dame Sarr is emerging as a breakout guy and defensive menace. But it now seems like Cayden Boozer's emergence as a starting point guard in Foster's stead will be the key to whether this team can make the Final Four … or win it all.

Kingston Flemings has had a strong last few weeks for Houston. Getty Images

4. Houston

Longtime readers know that I don't list my top four teams in accordance with NCAA seeding. Sometimes the four best teams are the four No. 1s, but I think Houston's fourth in the pecking order heading into this tournament. Kingston Flemings (16.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg) is the biggest reason why. The stud freshman point guard has a gear and savvy to his game that few others can claim. This isn't Houston's best defense under Kelvin Sampson, but it is a team that has the best combination of defensive prowess, NBA-level talent, veterans in the backcourt and game-changing length in the frontcourt. Didn't win the Big 12, I know. Isn't the best team in this tournament, I know. But it's still capable of winning six.

5. Florida

The reigning champions have the best frontcourt in college basketball. Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh, Reuben Chinyelu and Micah Handlogten are a matchup nightmare, collectively, and have turned Florida into the best rebounding team overall in college hoops. Monsters on the glass. Physical as the day is long. Haugh's instincts and motor are ridiculous. Chinyelu might be the best defender in college hoops. Florida's chances to win it all will come down to two factors. No. 1: The consistency of Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee in the backcourt. Neither played on last year's title team. They've grown into a nice combo, but it's time to up the level. No. 2: The 3-point shooting. Florida is 324th nationally from deep (30.8%). It will need to be much better than that to win a second straight 'ship.

6. Iowa State

TJ Otzelberger's team is among the steadiest in college hoops. Won at Purdue by 23. Beat St. John's, Houston, Kansas, Texas Tech. Was a buzzer-beater away from potentially beating Arizona in the Big 12 semifinals. Can definitely win the national championship if it plays to its ceiling in almost every game over the next three weekends. The best player is Joshua Jefferson (16.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 4.9 apg), a do-it-all combo forward who doesn't have a game with flash but is impossible to get out of sorts. Then there's the best shooter in college hoops: Milan Momcilovic makes 49.6% as a movable 6-8 forward. Such a hard assignment. Everything flows from Tamin Lipsey at the point, a veteran presence who is a great defender and loving passer. Do not sleep on this team, I'm telling you.

7. Illinois

The most efficient offense in college basketball. Brad Underwood's team would have two or three fewer losses if it were stiffer on the defensive side, but this group can really fill it up. The irony is that Illinois makes 35% of its 3-pointers and isn't in the top 100 in accuracy. But it knows how to utilize the passing lanes, take good shots and is the best free-throw shooting team of any title contender (79%). If you ask me to give you the three most reliable teams to produce the most entertaining game of this year's NCAA Tournament, I would have Illinois on that list. Freshman point guard Keaton Wagler (17.9 ppg) has been the surprise star of this incredible class this season, and he's surrounded by a bevy of Balkan-bred ballers, most prominently Tomislav Ivišić and David Mirkovic.

8. Michigan State

The Spartans' snake head is Jeremy Fears Jr., a wonderful point guard whose reputation has also taken a hit thanks to multiple incidents of kicks and groin shots in Big Ten play. He eliminates that, and he's a joy to watch. Tom Izzo has yet another team capable of making a Final Four. If that happens, it would be his ninth. The Spartans roster a guy who many of you are already quite familiar with: Coen Carr. He's the best in-game dunker in basketball (NBA included) and maybe the best ever? His athleticism, fearlessness and leaping ability are jaw-dropping. But if MSU is going to threaten to get to Indy, then it'll be because of big man Carson Cooper and senior mainstay Jaxon Kohler. Their development in this program is why I've got Sparty ranked so high.

9. Purdue

Purdue restored a LOT luster in the Big Ten Tournament after losing four of its final six regular-season games. The Big Ten champs over Michigan, and now what do we make of this team? Everything looks like it's coming together. I'll remind you that the predictive metrics have maintained this is a top-10 posse the entire season, by the way. Purdue was preseason No. 1, and it hasn't looked like a top-five team for the past two months. Now it's definitely top-10 material, and it earned that seed as well. Braden Smith is set to become the all-time assists leader in Purdue's next game, and between the way he's playing, Oscar Cluff has turned into a monster and Trey Kaufman-Renn's steady play, Matt Painter's team enters the Big Dance with Final Four hopes — and legitimate ones at that.

10. Connecticut

Despite going 1-2 against St. John's and not meeting the moment on Saturday night, I still think this team and coaching staff are capable of making the Final Four and putting together a third run in four years to the promised land. This is the last go-around for senior Alex Karaban, who's flanked by Solo Ball and Braylon Mullins. The former hasn't been as impactful as a shooter this season as expected, while the latter is blooming into a terrific freshman game-changer for the Huskies. Ultimately, I think the presence and consistency of senior center Tarris Reed Jr. is what will dictate UConn's hopes over the next week or two or three. Reed has had some outstanding games this season and needs to impose his will in order to make things a bit more free-flowing for the guys around him. Will note that point guard Silas Demay Jr. got banged up in the Big East final, but he's expected to be good for the game later this week.

Fift-year senior Graham Ike led Gonzaga in scoring. Getty Images

11. Gonzaga

This is the ninth time Mark Few has guided Gonzaga to a 30-win campaign, which is, of course, outrageous for a small school in the outpost of the Pacific Northwest. Gonzaga ascended to high-major status well over a decade ago, though, and yet again the Zags have dudes capable of going deep in the Big Dance.

The best of them is Graham Ike, a fifth-year senior averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. The question is, will Braden Huff be able to play, and if so, can he be effective? Huff has dealt with a serious knee injury since mid-January. Gonzaga's only lost twice since then, but the ante is about to get upped. If GU is going to try and make yet another Sweet 16 (or better), sixth-year senior Tyon Grant-Foster and freshman Davis Fogle will need to contribute all the same in Huff's stead.

12. Nebraska

If Miami (Ohio)'s run to 31-0 was the best story of the regular season, might I suggest Nebraska's program-record 26-6 run and frequent placement inside the top 10 of the AP rankings as No. 2? Fred Hoiberg is under consideration for National Coach of the Year for what he's done in Lincoln this season. The Cornhuskers started 20-0 and have been a thrilling watch for the past four-plus months.

Pryce Sandfort leads the team in scoring (17.8 points), but it's Fred's son, Sam, who is the defensive stalwart and compass guide for this team's top-10 defense. You get some international flavor with the Dutchman, Rienk Mast, to boot. NU is infamously the ONLY power-conference team without an NCAA Tournament win in its history. That ends this week.

13. Arkansas

We have no shortage of brilliant freshmen this season. We have no shortage of must-see players, too. If I had to pick three or four guys that I would put at the top of my list of Must-See Players, Arkansas has one. Darius Acuff Jr. is a First Team All-American as far as I'm concerned, and if he improves upon his averages (22.7 points, 6.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds) in the NCAA Tournament, he's going to have a case as the best guard Calipari's ever coached. He's also the first SEC player since Pete Maravich to lead the league in scoring and assists. Toss in talents like Meleek Thomas, Trevon Brazile, Billy Richmond III and this group is dangerous and dazzling.

14. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt surprisingly earned a No. 5 seed on Selection Sunday, despite reaching the SEC title game. Vandy's road to the championship game included an impressive win over reigning national champion Florida in the SEC Tournament semifinals before losing to Arkansas the following day.

The strength of this Vanderbilt team is its guards. Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles are one of the best backcourts in the nation. The Commodores rarely turn the ball over and create extra possessions on defense by being one of the best teams at forcing turnovers. Tanner, who averaged 2.4 steals per game, is the anchor of that.

15. St. John's

The Big East was formed in 1979, and until Saturday night, no team had ever won the regular season and postseason championships in back-to-back years. Rick Pitino's Red Storm did it. It's why the Johnnies got to the 4-line, too. They did it with the second-best big man in college basketball in the middle. Zuby Ejiofor's (16.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.1 bpg) senior season has been his best. The cast around him is tough-minded (you have to be in order to play for Pitino), but Ejiofor is the source of everything SJU is capable of. The Johnnies are 19-1 in their last 20 games and have been the 10th-most efficient team in the country in that stretch, according to BartTorvik.com.

16. Alabama

Don't go thinking the Tide are run-of-the-mill just because they were immediately bounced in the SEC Tournament by Mississippi. This team boasts a blur of a backcourt combo between Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway, who are good for 38.5 points and 8.5 assists per game. Nate Oats' team loves to run and shoot: Bama is fourth in adjusted possessions per game (73.2) and launches more 3-pointers per night than anyone: 35.3! Could be a feast-or-famine team in the bracket, but Oats has made a Final Four in recent years and has the offensive dynamism to win four as well … but the defense can't be matador-esque in order for that to happen.

17. Virginia

First-year coach Ryan Odom has Virginia back in the Big Dance after a one-season absence. The Cavaliers went 29-5, but only one of those wins (Louisville) was against a ranked opponent.

Virginia lost to Duke in the ACC title game, which dropped its record against ranked opponents to 1-3. The name to watch on this roster is freshman forward Thijs De Ridder. He finished as Virginia's leading scorer (15.5) and rebounder (6.2).

18. Wisconsin

The Badgers could be a chic Elite Eight pick in your office pool. Greg Gard's team has defeated Illinois (twice), Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue this season. They're knocking on the door of being a top-10 offense while also rarely turning the ball over. And Nick Boyd is playing at an All-American level in recent weeks. Boyd's 20.6 points per game leads the team, but it's only 1.6 ahead of backcourt mate John Blackwell. Come to think of it, Wisconsin has a top-three backcourt in the country when you factor in Nolan Winter, who hopes to play after hurting his ankle five games back. Add in Austin Rapp's six 3s in the second half vs. Michigan and it's hard to pick against this team's Sweet 16 chances.

19. Kansas

Kansas is as unpredictable as any team you'll see in the top six or seven seed lines. The best news for the Jayhawks is the minutes consistency from potential No. 1 pick Darryn Peterson, who's played at least 28 minutes in seven consecutive games. Peterson's shot efficiency has dropped off in that stretch, though. Is this finally his moment, or will KU flame out for a third straight season? One guy to watch who's determined not to make that happen: point guard Melvin Council Jr. He's got a takeover gene that, when it activates, is so fun to watch. There's also Flory Bidunga's elite defensive prowess as well. Oh, and Tre White was probably the Big 12's most underrated player this season.

20. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are trying to pull off a Final Four run without their All-American forward JT Toppin, who went down for the season with an ACL injury on Feb. 17. Since that injury, TTU is 3-3. Star guard Christian Anderson (a potential All-American himself) now carries a heavy load, but he's got some help with teammate Donovan Atwell, who hits 45% of his 3s. Grant McCasland is rising up the ranks among the best coaches in the country. TTU was a few plays away from making the Final Four a year ago. Can the Red Raiders muster enough spirit to get that far again? I hate that we don't get to see Toppin on the floor, because with him, this would be a viable threat to get to Indianapolis.

21. Tennessee

The fact that I have the Vols at No. 21 means two things. No. 1, I'm probably being too harsh and this ranking could age terribly in the next seven days. But also: The top three layers of teams this season have been much better than usual. Rick Barnes' squad has a veteran point guard in Ja'Kobi Gillespie (18.0 ppg) and a smooth freshman wing in Nate Ament (17.5 ppg). But if you are going to beat this team, you need to prove your brawn on the boards. UT grabs 45% of its missed shots. It is, unquestionably, the best second- and third-chance squad in college hoops.

22. Louisville

One huge question surrounding this team: How healthy is Mikel Brown Jr.? The freshman would've been an even bigger star this season had he not missed 12 games due to injury. He's had a lingering back problem, but Brown's expected to go. This is 2 for 2 for second-year Cards coach Pat Kelsey, who has restored the pride in Louisville with aplomb. A potential breakout star this week is shooting guard Ryan Conwell, who is a career 37% 3-point shooter and will need to spark U of L's O in order to get this team a win or two.

23. Saint Mary's

Gaels coach Randy Bennett is nothing short of the most underappreciated coach in college basketball. This year marks the fifth consecutive tourney trip for SMC and the 13th time overall that Saint Mary's has had an NCAA Tournament-level squad. Forward Paulius Marauskas is a STUD. Averages a team-best 18.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while being an 84% free throw shooter. Speaking of foul shooting, Saint Mary's ranks No. 1 in America at 81.1%. Probably shouldn't pick this team to be one-and-done.

24. BYU

The Cougars have the most must-watch player in college basketball, dynamic freshman forward AJ Dybantsa. The Brockton, Mass., native is going to be one of the few freshman ever (and the first since Oklahoma's Trae Young in 2018) to lead the country in scoring. He's at 25.3 per game, comfortably No. 1, and I expect him to go for at least 30 in BYU's first round matchup. The Cougars aren't good defensively and don't have their second-best player, Richie Saunders, due to a season-ending ACL injury. But the offense is dynamic and Rob Wright III is a great Robin to Dybantsa's Batman. How long can they stick around?

25. Villanova

Now this is more like it. After a three-year NCAAs drought, VU is back in the tournament and here because of first-year coach Kevin Willard. The Big East only put three teams into the field this year, tying a league-worst in its near-50-year history, but Villanova is back and wearing home whites thanks to having five guys averaging double figures, led by junior guard Tyler Perkins' 13.7 points per game. Nova's best win this season: over Wisconsin (in OT) in Milwaukee.

26. Kentucky

The Wildcats are like a box of chocolates: You never know what you're going to get. Mark Pope's team this year isn't as good as the No. 3 seed that reached the Sweet 16 last year, but they've still got All-SEC guard Otega Oweh, who's among the most reliable two-way guys in high-major hoops. If the Wildcats can avoid getting off to a slow start, it improves their chances at winning exponentially. The X factor is Collin Chandler, a 43% 3-point shooter.

27. UCLA

The Bruins made it to the Big Ten semifinals before being bounced while shorthanded against Purdue. The good news is that Mick Cronin's two best players are expected to be available for the first round. Tyler Bilodeau (knee strain) may not be 100%, but he's crucial for UCLA's chances to advance. Even more so: Donovan Dent. The point guard with spurtability has an insane 13-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in his last eight games. UCLA is trying to reach at least the Sweet 16 for the fourth time under Cronin.

28. Ohio State

With all due respect to every other player in scarlet and gray, I am dedicating the entirety of this capsule to Buckeyes senior Bruce Thornton. He is the school's all-time leading scorer (2,154) and has played 135 games for OSU — and started EVERY one of them. His averages in 2025-26: 20.2 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 40% from beyond the arc. A humble star who deserves this moment. Will his biggest one arrive in just a few days?

29. North Carolina

The Tar Heels might've been in my top 20 if not for the season-ending broken thumb to their best player, Caleb Wilson. Hubert Davis' team is 24-8 and ranks outside the top 30 at KenPom in offensive and defensive efficiency. But it beat Duke, has a key veteran guard in Seth Trimble (a great defender) and an exasperating assignment for opposing bigs with Henri Veesaar. A Sweet 16 run would make this a great year.

30. Utah State

The double champs of the Mountain West in the league's final year before a downgrade. And also the only Mountain West team in the field this season. The Aggies are 28-6 and have an awesome 1-2 duo of MJ Collins and Mason Falslev. Two guys with sweet shooting strokes, super playmaking instincts and the capability to knock off a number of better-seeded teams.

31. Iowa

There are a lot of schools that are dancing in their first seasons with a new coach. Iowa is among that group. Ben McCollum's team plays through everything whiz point guard Bennett Stirtz commands. Stirtz, who has taken the ride with McCollum from D-II to Drake to Iowa City, plays 37.5 minutes per game and is one of the five most valuable players to his team in college basketball.

32. Clemson

Brad Brownell has coached Clemson to a third straight NCAA Tournament — and with a single-digit seed in every trip, too. This group isn't as good as the past two years, but it's got a chance at some noise in the Dance so long as point guard Dillon Hunter is controlling the tempo. The team is most comfortable beating you in the mid-to-high 60s.

33. Georgia

The Bulldogs have made two straight tournaments for the first time since 2001 and 2002. Mike White's team loves to push the pace, ranking top-10 in average possession length and seventh nationally at 89.8 points per game. I'm a huge fan of sophomore Kanon Catchings, who doesn't lead the team in scoring but definitely leads the team in Right Plays at the Right Time. The certified bucket finder is sophomore Jeremiah Wilkerson (17.0 ppg).

34. Miami FL

The Hurricanes have enjoyed an immensely successful Year 1 under former Duke assistant Jai Lucas. Miami is the biggest turnaround in the sport this year, going from seven wins a season ago to 25 (and counting?) now. This team was built entirely from scratch and has gotten a good seed behind Indiana transfer Malik Reneau, Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson and former five-star prospect Shelton Henderson.

35. Saint Louis

The Billikens started 24-1 but have gone 4-4 heading into bracket play. They'll be a curious one to pick for/against, but know this: SLU has been a top-5 effective field goal percentage offensive and defensive team all season. The Bills fill it up in bunches. Robbie Avila — AKA Larry Nerd — is the focal point but this team can beat you with six different guys. Also plays fast and is terrific at getting quality shots from short range.

36. Texas A&M

BuckyBall under first-year coach Bucky McMillan has brought the Aggies to the Dance with a 21-11 record but not a lot of wins against fellow tournament teams. The squad has played its way in due to, in no small part, having an overload of graybeards. A&M ranks No. 8 in overall experience, per KenPom, and has eight juniors and seniors in its rotation.

37. NC State

The Wolfpack aren't barking confidently into the NCAAs, but at least it's a tourney trip in Year 1 under Will Wade. That's a win for sure. State is 2-7 in its last nine, but it was only two years ago that this program went on that ridiculous 10-game winning streak that led to a Final Four berth as a No. 11 seed. State's best shot at picking off a couple of wins is the 3-pointer; the team ranks 10th nationally in accuracy from deep.

38. Miami University

There was never a doubt, and so now we see what the No. 4 points-per-game team can do on the biggest stage. Travis Steele's team puts up 90.4 per night and is the only team with seven players averaging double figures. The RedHawks didn't beat a Quad 1 opponent this season but do know how to win close games better than anyone else: Their 8-1 record in one-possession endings is the best in the sport. How many more games will this team play? We all agree: They are a must-watch.

39. Santa Clara

Dancing for the first time since 1996! The metrics supported their clear-cut case ahead of a number of bubble teams, too. The 26-8 Broncos are a fun group. With Gonzaga and Saint Mary's also in the field, this year marks only the second time the WCC has been a three-bid league since 2013. And with Gonzaga leaving for the Pac-12, the WCC probably will never get three bids again.

40. TCU

Jamie Dixon continues to be underrated for what he's capable of culling together at a program that doesn't get much attention in the national spotlight. The Horned Frogs are in the NCAAs for the fourth time in five years; this has never happened there. Now, this team is also wildly unpredictable. Beat the likes of Florida, Iowa State and Texas Tech … while losing to New Orleans, Notre Dame and Utah. Pick at your own risk! Frogs forward David Punch is one of the most underrated players in the country.

41. Missouri

The Tigers are in the Dance for a second straight year. That hasn't happened since 2013. Dennis Gates' team claims wins over Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, preferring to play through its senior big man Mark Mitchell, who leads the team in scoring. The Tigers have been up and down, but to beat them you have to match their physicality — this is the third-tallest team in college basketball.

42. VCU

Phil Martelli Jr. immediately gets the Rams into the NCAAs in his first season in Richmond. How'd he do it? VCU has only two losses since Jan. 10. One of the strongest mid-major brands in the country is led by a guy who doesn't even start! Terrence Hill Jr. leads the team in scoring but is fourth in minutes and the first guy off the bench. Rare that is ever the case for a team good enough to play in the field of 68.

43. South Florida

Bryan Hodgson is one of the hottest names on this year's coaching carousel due to parlaying back-to-back 20-plus win seasons at Arkansas State with an immediate tournament appearance out of the American. His Bulls were clearly the best team in that conference, winning at a fast-pace tempo and doubling down on the threat by rating top-10 in offensive-rebound percentage. Lead guard Wes Enis stirs the drink.

44. UCF

Johnny Dawkins' team is no metrics darling, but the Knights making the NCAAs is always a big deal. This is the program's second bid since 2005. Guards Riley Kugel and Themus Fulks can heat up in a jiffy for an offense that's prone to pop above 80 points more often than not.

45. SMU

The Ponies barely break through to Dayton, and they can probably thank their PR department for the assist: SMU went from 19-8 to 20-13 due to an injury to point guard BJ Edwards. But SMU made it known Edwards is expected to play later this week, and that was enough to get this team in. Whether it can win a game is another question; this hasn't looked like a tournament team for a month.

46. Texas

The Longhorns were one of the true toss-ups. What got 'em in? Six wins vs. the field was as good/better than any other team populating the bubble. The 18-14 Longhorns have lost five of six, though. An oddity: Sean Miller will be coaching in the First Four for a second straight year; he was in this spot last season, when he was at Xavier and had to coach against … Texas.

47. McNeese

Will Wade moved on to NC State, but the Cowboys are back in the tournament all the same. New coach Bill Armstrong guided this team to a Southland conference title game defeat of 28-5 Stephen F. Austin, but guess what? These guys are also 28-5 and rank top-70 at KenPom thanks to a headache of deployments in the backcourt: Larry Johnson, Tyshawn Archie and Javon Garcia combine for 44 points per night.

48. Akron

The Zips are making their eighth appearance in school history and the fourth in the last five seasons after winning a thriller Saturday night over Toledo. Shammah Scott's 3 got John Groce back to the tourney yet again, and is this the best team ever from Akron? The Zips' 29 wins are a school record, and they're also the only team to ever win three straight MAC conference titles. And look how dramatic the past three trips have been.

49. High Point

The Panthers made their NCAA Tournament debut a year ago under then-coach Alan Huss, who left to be the coach-in-waiting at Creighton. Flynn Clayman took over and High Point — thanks to having an NIL budget north of $4 million, per sources — is even better this year. The Panthers are the champs out of the Big South with a 30-4 record and one loss since mid-December. It's all the more impressive considering this team only has three players back from last season's team. Legit threat to steal a game or two.





50. Northern Iowa

Ben Jacobson's program is in the NCAAs for the fifth time in his 21-year tenure, the first showing in a decade. The Panthers won the Missouri Valley, becoming the first team to win four games in four days in that beloved tournament. UNI plays one of the slowest tempos in college hoops, ranking 363rd out of 365 in possessions per game and allow a sport's-lowest 61.3 ppg. They wanna pull a 62-59 upset sooooo badly. Name to know: senior forward Ben Schwieger.

51. Hofstra

One of my favorite images of this month was Hofstra coach/program legend Speedy Claxton sobbing into the arms of his lead assistant in the closing seconds of the Pride's CAA title game win over Monmouth. Claxton's the greatest player in program history and took this team to the NCAAs in 2000. Its last trip came in 2001 under Jay Wright. These are the teams and storylines we should cherish as much as any other. By the way, Hofstra has a certified capital-D Dude in junior point guard Cruz Davis.

52. Cal Baptist

A lot of people didn't see the ending because it finished after 2 a.m. ET on Sunday night on the East Coast, but the Lancers are in their first NCAA Tournament in part because Utah Valley missed an alley-oop dunk that would've tied in in the closing seconds. They're also here because of Dominique Daniels Jr. (23.2), a diminutive point guard who is one of the five-or-so best mid-major players in college basketball.

53. Hawai'i

The 'Bows won the Big West as the 2-seed in a terrific championship game against top-seeded UC Irvine and as a result are in the best tournament in the world for the first time in 10 years — getting there in its final season in the Big West (Hawai'i is going to the Mountain West next season). Eran Ganot's team is built around center Isaac Johnson, who had 22 in the Big West title game.

54. North Dakota State

Dave Richman has been quietly at it in Fargo since 2014, and here's the third team he'll be coaching in the NCAA Tournament. NDSU won the Summit League for the first time since 2020 on the backs of five guys who shoot better than 37% from 3-point range. The Bison tore through league play and have lost just twice since Dec. 22.

55. Wright State

The Raiders won the Horizon League for the fourth time, this year's incarnation under second-year coach Clint Sargeant. The Raiders don't look like an obvious Cinderella candidate on paper, but they've got a firecracker of a freshman forward in Kellen Pickett, who averages 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds but was a beast in the conference title game: 17 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals.

56. Troy

Trojans are back-to-back Sun Belt champs and dancing for the fourth time overall. Scott Cross' success has led to his name being buzzed about for the Georgia Tech vacancy, but he's focused on trying to make history and get Troy its first NCAA Tournament win, ever. This team pays the rent with a sturdy duo combo of forwards: Victor Valdes and Thomas Dowd combine for better than 29 points, 14 rebounds and two steals per game.

57. Kennesaw State

A team that lost its leading scorer early in the season to a federal investigation tied to point-shaving and illegal gambling activity rallied to win CUSA. What a sport we have here. The Owls are in their second NCAA Tournament (the first in 2023) after beating Louisiana Tech in the league championship game. Sophomore guard RJ Johnson is high on the scouting report: He hits 43.3% of his triples and is the team's best scorer.

58. Idaho

Welcome back, Vandals! The champs of the Big Sky are in the NCAAs for the first time in 36 years. They won Starch Madness with four wins in four days to end the drought. Idaho's strength is its defensive rebounding: The Vandals rank top-five in the country in defensive-rebound rate. It's great to have some fresh blood in the bracket every year.

59. Penn

Fran McCaffery was fired from Iowa one year ago. He got the job at his alma mater and just watched TJ Power put on one of the best conference title-game performances you'll ever see: 44 points, 14 rebounds and two 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds to beat top-seeded Yale in the Ivy League final. Penn, which has the most Ivy bids of any school, is dancing for just the second time since 2007.

60. Furman

Cue the Zoolander meme: Fur-MAN is back in the Dance and so hot right now. Bob Richey's team appeared in the bracket in 2023 and proceeded to give that tourney one of its best first-weekend highlights. This year's Paladins group took a while to come together — and battled injuries — but no coach with recent Big Dance experience should be taken lightly. FU? F yes, welcome back. Be on the lookout for freshman phenom Alex Wilkins.

61. UMBC

Four letters that will forever live in March Madness lore. The Retrievers are the kings of the America East this year and are back in the tournament for the first time since 2018 when, you know, the first 16-over-a-1 upset transpired in the form of the unforgettable 74-54 upset of top-seeded Virginia. The good news for UMBC this time: It's way better than a No. 16 this year.

62. Siena

Hard to believe it's been 16 years since the Saints went marching through March into the NCAA tourney. But they are back, champs of the MAAC — in its final year being called the MAAC, by the way. Bummer! Coached by Syracuse legend Gerry McNamara (oh yes, it's true!), Siena ironically enough is not a team that gets it done from deep. The Saints rank outside the top 300 in 3-point percentage.

63. Queens

Only four schools in history have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in their first year of eligibility (not counting the 1939 tournament); Queens University is one of them. Where is Queens U? Not in NYC. Based in Charlotte, the champs of the ASUN went 21-13 and win with an offense-first approach. Coach Grant Leonard should not be hard to find: he's known for his propensity to don a loud sweater while coaching the team.

64. Howard

The Bison are the bullies of the MEAC, now having made the NCAAs three times in the past four seasons under Kenny Blakeney. Howard's four top scorers are guards and/or wings, with 6-7 junior Cedric Taylor III leading the team at 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks. He's the only player in D-I this season to average 17+ ppg, 6+ rpg, 3+ apg, 1+ spg and 1+ bpg.

65. Tennessee State

A very cool story here, as the Tigers are not only dancing for the first time in 32 years, they're doing so while being coached by former Duke All-American Nolan Smith. Who is in his first season on the job. A job that he took in the middle of last summer. The champs of the OVC are premier pickpockets, averaging 9.4 steals.

66. LIU

Fins up for the Sharks! And congrats to Rod Strickland. The former DePaul point guard and longlasting NBA player has paid his dues and flipped this program entirely. From 3-26 in his first season, in 2022-23, to 24-10 this year. LIU is the champion out of the NEC.

67. Lehigh

The Mountain Hawks get their flow from All-Patriot League point guard Nasir Whitlock, who averages 21 points per night. He'se the guy who hit that incredible shot from beyond halfcourt in the conference semis to beat Holy Cross. Without that play, Brett Reed's team isn't here. It's the school's first Dance ticket since 2012 when, remember? Yep: CJ McCollum and Co. beat Duke in a 15-over-2 classic.

68. Prairie View A&M

The Panthers were the 8-seed in the SWAC but found the magic to win four games and make their first NCAA Tournament since 2019. Coach Byron Smith is in his 10th season and loves watching his team zip up and down the floor. The SWAC has won a First Four game in three of the past four tournaments.