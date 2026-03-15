PLAY THAT MUSIC. The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket is here. Oh, what a glorious day it is. The top of the bracket was self-explanatory. Duke, Arizona, Michigan and Florida separated from the rest of the pack to earn the four No. 1 seeds. Duke was the king of the ACC all year and won the regular-season title and the conference tournament title. Arizona was the bully of the Big 12 all year. The Wildcats won the regular-season title and the conference tournament title as well.

Michigan and Florida didn't win their respective conference tournaments, but both were the cream of the crop in the Big Ten and SEC.

All four No. 1 seeds advancing to the Final Four is firmly in play for the second year in a row.

But there was mayhem elsewhere as the selection committee ruffled more than a few feathers parsing one of the worst bubbles in NCAA Tournament history.

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Let's dive into the winners and losers.

Winner: Miami (Ohio) will dance

Last year, the committee cited Wins Above Bubble or WAB as the key metric for why UNC advanced over West Virginia in a controversial decision.

WAB proved to be the key metric to get the RedHawks into the field of 68 this season. Miami University will be the No. 11 seed and is headed to Dayton for a First Four clash against SMU. The Redhawks were seeded as the last at-large team in the NCAA Tournament, largely because predictive metrics like KenPom rated Miami University 93rd nationally.

But winning 31 games matters. Miami finished 37th in WAB despite not accumulating one Quad 1 victory, mostly due to away game domination. Miami (Ohio) beat teams like Air Force, UNC Asheville, Eastern Kentucky and Wright State on the road in non-conference play. It finished with 14 road wins alone this season.

Even though predictive metrics were not high on the RedHawks, they earned the right to dance by being road warriors.

This is an example of Wins Above Bubble doing its job. It's hard to compare and contrast totally different schedules. WAB is the best bet. And WAB is why Miami University is dancing for the first time since 2007.

Loser: Auburn is held out

The only reason this was even remotely close to a conversation was that the bubble was historically mushy this season. But Auburn, with its 16 losses, will not dance.

No team with 16 losses had ever earned an at-large bid, and that will stick for one more year at least. Ultimately, Auburn's 7-15 record in Quad 1 and 2 games was too much to overcome.

Even with one of the most impressive wins of the season (at Florida), Auburn is on the outside looking in. It only has itself to blame after a disastrous 3-9 finish.

Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford vs. the Kentucky Wildcats at Neville Arena on February 21, 2026 in Auburn, Alabama. Stew Milne / Getty Images

Winner: WAB flexes its muscle

Auburn was the only team with a Wins Above Bubble score above 0.00 that did not make the NCAA Tournament.

This is the metric that the committee has decided to hone in on to determine just how strong a resume is. SMU made the cut for the First Four because it was 45th in WAB at +0.05. Texas made the First Four with a WAB score of 0.0. That basically infers that the average bubble team would've gone 18-14 against this exact Texas schedule.

San Diego State, Oklahoma and Indiana all had WAB scores below 0.0. That explains why that trio is out.

This committee is pretty clearly all-in on WAB.

Winner: Santa Clara

Santa Clara will make the Big Dance for the first time since 1996. This is the fourth team that Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek will take to the NCAA Tournament after he led Miami (Ohio), NC State and Arizona State to the Big Dance in previous stops.

Sendek's club earned a No. 10 seed, and the West Coast Conference is going out with a bang. That's three bids for the WCC in the last iteration of the league as we know it.

Santa Clara is joined by Gonzaga (No. 3 seed) and Saint Mary's (No. 7 seed). It's just the second time since 2013 that the WCC earned three bids.

Loser: The Mountain West flops

The Mountain West is a one-bid league for the first time since 2017. Both San Diego State and New Mexico were left out in the cold on Selection Sunday. Utah State earned a No. 9 seed -- it was easily inside the cut line even before it won the Mountain West Tournament -- but both New Mexico and San Diego State did not make the cut.

New Mexico was 59th in WAB, and San Diego State was 47th. The Aztecs will not dance for the first time since 2019. That would've been a stunning thing to hear in the preseason after San Diego State returned Magoon Gwath and Miles Byrd.

Winner: Ohio State gets it done

Jake Diebler was coaching for his job down the stretch, and the Buckeyes rallied behind their second-year coach. Ohio State earned a No. 8 seed in the East Region and will dance for the first time since 2022. Bruce Thornton will get his once-elusive Big Dance appearance. Ohio State's all-time leading scorer will be itching to go out with a bang.

Loser: Oklahoma

The Sooners were the first team left out of the field despite a strong finish down the stretch. Ultimately, Oklahoma could not overcome a nine-game losing streak in SEC play. OU's negative WAB score was another key explainer why Porter Moser's group will not make the field of 68 for the second year in a row.