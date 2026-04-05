The 2026 NCAA Tournament schedule has reached its conclusion, and while teams across the country strive to be playing on the last Monday night of the season only No. 1 seed Michigan and No. 2 seed UConn will be playing for the ultimate goal in college basketball. The matchup was set after a Saturday night that saw both the Wolverines and the Huskies handle their semifinal foes in a more lopsided manner than what was expected based on the pregame outlook for the Final Four.

UConn was actually an underdog in the first national semifinal but started hot on offense and successfully defended that early lead to the tune of a win that was much less stressful than the 19-point comeback against Duke in the Elite Eight. Michigan similarly put Arizona in a tough spot in the first half, racing out to a lopsided lead that allowed for plenty of wiggle room even as a championship-caliber Wildcats team made its predictable push to get back in the game.

Michigan has opened as a 7.5-point favorites in the game against the Huskies, which will take place Monday at 8:50 p.m. ET. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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What's at stake in Huskies vs. Wolverines

Michigan is 0-4 in national championship games since winning it all with Steve Fisher in 1989, dropping a pair of title tilts with the Fab Five (1992-93) in addition to runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2018. Though the Wolverines are favored in the matchup there is an aspect of this program shaking off years of frustration on the final Monday night of the season. Look for plenty of input from the Fab Five, the Michigan luminaries and the potential of a celebration for this program's future under Dusty May.

If UConn ends up concluding an all-time tournament run, it will claim the program's third national championship in four years. That brings about the dynasty discussion, as the Huskies would join the company of John Wooden's UCLA and Adolph Rupp's Kentucky runs in terms of titles per year. We have already seen UConn hand in one of the tournament's best-ever moments with the close to the Elite Eight win over Duke, but now Hurley is one win away from joining all-time company in the sport's history.

How the Wolverines got here

Michigan won its eighth straight national semifinal game when it toppled Arizona in the Final Four on Saturday night. Yaxel Lendeborg's latest injury provides some burning questions you'd prefer to avoid heading into a title game but the evidence of the Wolverines' depth has allowed Dusty May's squad to remain elite even after losing multiple key players to injury. Lendeborg, the Big Ten Player of the Year, committed to being ready to play on Monday night as well, adding to the momentum for a Wolverines squad that has just won each of its NCAA Tournament games by double digits.

First round vs. (16) Howard W, 101-80 Second round vs. (9) Saint Louis W, 95-72 Sweet 16 vs. (4) Alabama W, 90-77 Eite Eight vs. (6) Tennessee W, 95-62 Final Four vs. (1) Arizona W, 91-73

How the Huskies got here

While UConn is back in the Final Four for a third time in four years, this season's team has dealt with a different path and performance than those title-winning teams in 2023 and 2024. Dan Hurley's 2026 squad has dealt with much tighter margins, excelling in close games instead of the double-digit romps of previous campaigns. They have also had one of the toughest possible paths out of the East Region facing the top-seed in every round, and while the Huskies beat a No. 3 seed in Illinois in the national semifinal it was a Fighting Illini team that was favored to win.

First round vs. (15) Furman W, 82-71 Second round vs. (7) UCLA W, 73-57 Sweet 16 vs. (3) Michigan State W, 67-63 Eite Eight vs. (1) Duke W, 73-72 Final Four vs. (3) Illinois W 71-62

How the Wolverines and Huskies match up

Michigan's romp through the NCAA Tournament has pointed to the suggestion that Dusty May's crew might be on a level ahead of anyone else in the sport all season long. Outside of a very few missteps, the Wolverines have been imposing their strengths at the rim with size and here in the tournament they've gotten some better-than-expected three-point shooting. Respectable perimeter play mixed with a strong performance from Aday Mara and Morez Johnson really does make a great team elite when it comes to the Wolverines, but UConn has a window into disrupting the Wolverines dominance combating size with Tarris Reed and guard play with the likes of Solo Ball and Silas Demery Jr.. The Huskies do not, on paper, have an opportunity to gain an edge going toe-to-toe with Michigan's bigs on paper, but Dan Hurley and his staff just dealt with the size of Illinois and found ways to find success.



