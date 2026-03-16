The East Region of the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket is where you can find the likely National Player of the Year, a potential No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, three of the last four national champions and six programs that have won multiple national titles.

Is that something that interests you?

It's the region of stars, blue bloods and big brands, and it's going to produce some of the most high-pressure basketball of the entire tournament.

Duke forward Cameron Boozer has been on the award tour, collecting ACC Player of the Year honors while leading Duke to regular season and tournament conference titles, and he's currently well-positioned for All-American and National Player of the Year recognition as well. Duke being the No. 1 overall seed is always going to be a point of intrigue, but not every good Duke team has the national player of the year. Boozer's impact on this tournament has been heightened as Duke has sustained multiple injuries to starters in recent weeks, but he's already shown enough to warrant the hardware and a top projection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Speaking of the draft, the East Region's ability to boast its brands is also tied to the intrigue for what Kansas and star freshman Darryn Peterson will do on the game's biggest stage. Peterson's talent is undeniable and when everything is going well it looks unstoppable at the college level. But with the availability issues it's been tough for Kansas and the potential top pick in the NBA Draft to spend a lot of time playing together consistently at a high level. How Peterson performs, and what Kansas does in terms of making the second weekend after a few years of whiffs, are one of many fascinating storylines to the East Region.

In fact, nearly every single corner of the bracket presents an intriguing storyline with coaches and programs that expect to compete for championships. Every season at Duke, UConn, Michigan State and Kansas starts with the belief that they can compete to win it all. Jon Scheyer, Dan Hurley, Tom Izzo and Bill Self might not finish every season believing that, but the expectation is set out every season to be in the mix. This year, those teams find themselves as the top four seeds of an East Region that also includes the Big East champs in St. John's led by two-time national champion Rick Pitino. They can't all get to Indianapolis for the Final Four, so this collision of current and future Hall of Fame coaches could make for chapters in their storied careers.

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A national championship for any one of the one top five seeds in this region would be legacy-changing for its head coach. It could be Scheyer's first, Hurley's third in four years, Izzo's first since 2000, Pitino's third at a third school or Self's third at Kansas; no matter the case that story is incredible! But only one will emerge to even have a chance, and those stakes add urgency to every game in the bracket.

Here's a complete look at the East Regional ahead of this week's action.

Best first-round game

(8) Ohio State vs. (9) TCU: Both of these teams lost double-digit games this season but their best performances led to wins against some of the best teams in the country. The huge gap between their ceilings and floors is why they find themselves in the 8-9 game, and that volatility produces the possibility that we get a really fun contest in the opening window of Thursday afternoon's first round action.

Ohio State can score in bunches with Bruce Thornton and John Mobley Jr. leading the way while TCU can find wins with defense and rebounding. It sets the tournament up perfectly to begin with back-and-forth with big swings and lead changes, with the context being the opportunity to challenge No. 1 overall seed Duke in the second round.

Top potential matchup

(1) Duke vs. (2) UConn: There is no shortage of incredible potential matchups with all of the blue blood programs and Hall of Fame coaches, but the brand potential of Duke and UConn meeting in Washington D.C. with a Final Four spot on the line is hard to deny.

There was a time when these two were more intimately linked in their respective tournament histories, with data points like Duke's wins over UConn during Final Four runs in the early 1990s and then UConn toppling Duke in the national title game in 1999 and the national semifinal in 2004. Since then, the rivalry has been mostly of the non-conference, lower-stakes variety. Now that we've changed over Hall of Fame coaches at both schools, our first edition of Hurley and Scheyer could end up being the best potential matchup in the whole bracket.

Cinderella that will surprise

(11) South Florida: Bryan Hodgson needed just one year in Tampa to turn USF into a tournament team, guiding the Bulls to the regular season and American Athletic Conference tournament titles with an up-tempo style and attacking mentality that translates to both ends of the court. USF has the nation's third longest active winning streak with 11 consecutive victories and only loss in regulation since Jan. 1. Senior big man Izaiyah Nelson made the move from Arkansas State to USF with Hodgson and he's been a huge part of the team's success, averaging 15.4 points and 9.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks on the way to winning both the Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the AAC.

The competition is stiff with legacy programs throughout the region and that's no different for USF's path, but both Louisville and a potential Michigan State matchup in the second round could be dangerous for the higher seeds given the stressing style and recent success of the AAC champs.

Team that will make a far-too-early exit

(5) St. John's: This program has won back-to-back regular season and conference tournament titles in the Big East, so it should expect to be playing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament no matter what seed it receives from the committee. But I wonder if the wear and tear from this run, winning 19 of 20 against conference foes, is going to catch up to the Johnnies out in San Diego against either a pesky Northern Iowa team or a potential matchup with Bill Self and Kansas in the second round.

Six players to watch

Cameron Boozer, Duke : Following in the footsteps of Cooper Flagg and the 2025 Duke team that made it to the Final Four was never going to be an easy task, but the 2026 Blue Devils take their cues from the maturity and excellence of their star freshman. Boozer joined Flagg in winning the ACC Player of the Year award as a Duke freshman (something also accomplished by Jahlil Okafar, Marvin Bagley and Zion Williamson), and he currently sits as a heavy favorite for national player of the year.

: Following in the footsteps of Cooper Flagg and the 2025 Duke team that made it to the Final Four was never going to be an easy task, but the 2026 Blue Devils take their cues from the maturity and excellence of their star freshman. Boozer joined Flagg in winning the ACC Player of the Year award as a Duke freshman (something also accomplished by Jahlil Okafar, Marvin Bagley and Zion Williamson), and he currently sits as a heavy favorite for national player of the year. Darryn Peterson, Kansas : The Jayhawks star freshman has logged 30 minutes or more just 11 times this season but the early season availability concerns aren't a dominant storyline as Peterson has carried what amounts to a full workload since Feb. 21. Peterson can be prolific offensively averaging 19.8 points per game, and though he dominates possession and usage on offense he also contributes with his athleticism on defense and can be counted on for a couple of steals per game.

: The Jayhawks star freshman has logged 30 minutes or more just 11 times this season but the early season availability concerns aren't a dominant storyline as Peterson has carried what amounts to a full workload since Feb. 21. Peterson can be prolific offensively averaging 19.8 points per game, and though he dominates possession and usage on offense he also contributes with his athleticism on defense and can be counted on for a couple of steals per game. Alex Karaban, UConn : Dan Hurley will sing the praises of Karaban, one of the winningest players in UConn history, for a long time, but now the Huskies need that experience to help power a return run to the Final Four. Karaban is not UConn's best player (that might be Tarris Reed Jr.) or the team's best three-point shooter (probably Silas Demary) but he plays nearly every competitive minute of UConn's games and was a key piece of national championship runs in 2023 and 2024. A lot of the East Region conversation circles back to weight class, and Karaban has the scars of heavyweight bouts in this tournament.

: Dan Hurley will sing the praises of Karaban, one of the winningest players in UConn history, for a long time, but now the Huskies need that experience to help power a return run to the Final Four. Karaban is not UConn's best player (that might be Tarris Reed Jr.) or the team's best three-point shooter (probably Silas Demary) but he plays nearly every competitive minute of UConn's games and was a key piece of national championship runs in 2023 and 2024. A lot of the East Region conversation circles back to weight class, and Karaban has the scars of heavyweight bouts in this tournament. Bruce Thornton, Ohio State : It's always fun to highlight those game-changing guards who can seemingly put the game on a string with their play-making ability. Thornton, who is Ohio State's all-time leading scorer, has been on an absolute tear during a strong finish to the season that included wins over Wisconsin and Purdue as well as strong upset efforts against Michigan State and Michigan. Thornton is averaging 22.5 points over his last 10 games and combined with John Mobley gives the Buckeyes a dangerous offensive ceiling.

: It's always fun to highlight those game-changing guards who can seemingly put the game on a string with their play-making ability. Thornton, who is Ohio State's all-time leading scorer, has been on an absolute tear during a strong finish to the season that included wins over Wisconsin and Purdue as well as strong upset efforts against Michigan State and Michigan. Thornton is averaging 22.5 points over his last 10 games and combined with John Mobley gives the Buckeyes a dangerous offensive ceiling. Jeremy Fears, Michigan State : The redshirt sophomore guard doesn't enter the NCAA Tournament as the center of conversation, but he piloted the Spartans to another stellar season. Fears leads all Division I players averaging 9.2 assists per game while also leading the team with 15.7 points per game and more than 32 minutes per game. He's scored 20 points or more in four straight games heading into the tournament and might be getting overlooked and underrated as the X-factor to this region.

: The redshirt sophomore guard doesn't enter the NCAA Tournament as the center of conversation, but he piloted the Spartans to another stellar season. Fears leads all Division I players averaging 9.2 assists per game while also leading the team with 15.7 points per game and more than 32 minutes per game. He's scored 20 points or more in four straight games heading into the tournament and might be getting overlooked and underrated as the X-factor to this region. Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's: With toughness and production, Ejiofor is a fantastic representative of this era of St. John's success under Rick Pitino. Last week, Ejiofor became the first unanimous Big East Player of the Year since Doug McDermott back in 2014 and the first player since Emeka Okafor in 2004 to earn both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors in the same season. Ejiofor enters the tournament averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, and since March 1 we've seen another gear with more consistent usage as the season hits its most pivotal points.

East Regional Winner

Duke and Cameron Boozer have been battle-tested this season -- and now they'll have to level up again. Getty Images

(1) Duke: The injury issues for Duke, especially in regards to point guard Caleb Foster, are either going to be one of the big "what-ifs" in the school's basketball history or a storyline in one of Jon Scheyer's best coaching jobs in his young career.

This prediction clearly sides with the latter, because there are enough pieces left in the rotation for Duke to beat anybody in the country thanks in part to having one of the winningest players in modern basketball. Cameron Boozer often gets credit for "making the winning play," but it should be noted he's been making the winning plays his entire career. He was the MVP of gold medal-winning Team USA squads at the U17 and U18 level, helped win four consecutive 7A state titles in Florida and has been widely recognized as the best player for his classification for a few years now.

While the injuries could be the speed bump between the No. 1 overall seed reaching Indianapolis, I'm going to side with the winningest player in the bracket and a coach who is quickly becoming one of the best in the game.

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