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The 2026 NCAA Tournament's Final Four is within reach. No. 9 seed Iowa faces No. 3 seed Illinois (6:09 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV) in an all-Big Ten South Region final Saturday in Houston, with a trip to Indianapolis on the line. 

The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes 75-69 on Jan. 11 and are coming off a defensive-minded win over No. 2 seed Houston. Illinois is seeking its first Final Four appearance since 2005, while Iowa has not advanced that far since 1980.

Thanks to Trey Kaufman-Renn's last-second tip-in against Texas, No. 2 seed Purdue is one win away from its second Final Four in three seasons. The Boilermakers must get past No. 1 seed Arizona in San Jose in the West Region final (8:49 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV) to advance.

Despite being linked to the North Carolina coaching search, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has kept his team focused deep into March. He is coaching in his first Elite Eight with the Wildcats. Arizona's only national championship came in 1997 under Lute Olson, and the program is three wins away from matching that feat.

Here is a full breakdown of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Be sure to follow the live bracket throughout March Madness. 

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 28 
Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)

6:09 p.m.(9) Iowa vs. (3) Illinois || Houston
TBS (watch live)
8:49 p.m. (2) Purdue vs. (1) Arizona || San Jose
TBS (watch live)

Sunday, March 29
United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

2:15 p.m.(1) Michigan vs. (6) Tennessee  || Chicago
CBS (watch live)
5:05 p.m.(1) Duke vs. (2) UConn || Washington DCCBS (watch live)

Final Four

Saturday, April 4 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
 Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

National Championship

Monday, April 6 -- 8:50 p.m. (TBS)
 Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

First round

Thursday, March 19
KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) TCU 66, (8) Ohio State 64 Highlights
12:40 p.m.(4) Nebraska 76, (13) Troy 47 Highlights
1:30 p.m.(6) Louisville 83, (11) South Florida 79 Highlights
1:50 p.m.(12) High Point  83, (5) Wisconsin 82 Highlights
2:50 p.m.(1) Duke 71, (16) Siena 65
 Highlights
3:15 p.m.(5) Vanderbilt 78, (12) McNeese  68
 Highlights
4:05 p.m.(3) Michigan State 92, (14) North Dakota State 67
 Highlights
4:25 p.m.(4) Arkansas 97, (13) Hawaii 78
 Highlights
6:50 p.m.(11) VCU 82, (6) North Carolina 78 (OT) Highlights
7:10 p.m.(1) Michigan 101, (16) Howard 80 Highlights
7:25 p.m.(11) Texas 79, (6) BYU 71
 Highlights
7:35 p.m.(10) Texas A&M 63, (7) Saint Mary's 50 Highlights
9:25 p.m.(3) Illinois 105, (14) Penn 70  Highlights
9:45 p.m.(9) Saint Louis 102, (8) Georgia 77
 Highlights
10 p.m.(1(3) Gonzaga 73, (14) Kennesaw State 64 
 Highlights
10:10 p.m.(2) Houston 78, (15) Idaho 47
 Highlights

Friday, March 20
Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(7) Kentucky 89, (10) Santa Clara 84
 Highlights
12:40 p.m.(5) Texas Tech 91, (12) Akron 71
 Highlights
1:35 p.m.(1) Arizona 92, (16) LIU 58
 Highlights
1:50 p.m.(3) Virginia 82, (14) Wright State 73
 Highlights
2:50 p.m.(2) Iowa State 108, (15) Tennessee State 74
 Highlights
3:15 p.m.(4) Alabama 90, (13) Hofstra 70
 Highlights
4:10 p.m.(9) Utah State  86, (8) Villanova 76 Highlights
4:25 p.m.(6) Tennessee 78, (11) Miami (Ohio) 56 Highlights
6:50 p.m.(9) Iowa 67, (8) Clemson 61 Highlights
7:10 p.m.(5) St. John's 79, (12) Northern Iowa 53 Highlights
7:25 p.m.(10) UCF vs. (7) UCLA
 Highlights
7:35 p.m.(2) Purdue 104, (15) Queens 71 Highlights
9:25 p.m.(1) Florida 114, (16) Prairie View A&M 55 Highlights
9:45 p.m.(4) Kansas 68, (13) Cal Baptist 60 Highlights
10 p.m.(2) UConn 82, (15) Furman 71 Highlights
10:10 p.m.(7) Miami (FL) 80, (10) Missouri 66
 Highlights

Sweet 16

Friday, March 27

United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

7:10 p.m.(1) Duke  80, (5) St. John's 75 Highlights
7:35 p.m.(1) Michigan 90, (4) Alabama 77 Highlights
9:45 p.m.(3) Michigan State vs. (3) UConn CBS (watch live)
10:10 p.m.(6) Tennessee vs. (2) Iowa State TBS (watch live)