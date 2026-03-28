2026 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight schedule: March Madness bracket, game dates, tip times, TV channels
Check out the master schedule for the first and second rounds of the 2026 NCAA Tournament so you can watch all the March Madness
The 2026 NCAA Tournament's Final Four is within reach. No. 9 seed Iowa faces No. 3 seed Illinois (6:09 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV) in an all-Big Ten South Region final Saturday in Houston, with a trip to Indianapolis on the line.
The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes 75-69 on Jan. 11 and are coming off a defensive-minded win over No. 2 seed Houston. Illinois is seeking its first Final Four appearance since 2005, while Iowa has not advanced that far since 1980.
Thanks to Trey Kaufman-Renn's last-second tip-in against Texas, No. 2 seed Purdue is one win away from its second Final Four in three seasons. The Boilermakers must get past No. 1 seed Arizona in San Jose in the West Region final (8:49 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV) to advance.
Despite being linked to the North Carolina coaching search, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has kept his team focused deep into March. He is coaching in his first Elite Eight with the Wildcats. Arizona's only national championship came in 1997 under Lute Olson, and the program is three wins away from matching that feat.
Here is a full breakdown of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Be sure to follow the live bracket throughout March Madness.
2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 28
Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)
|6:09 p.m.
|(9) Iowa vs. (3) Illinois || Houston
|TBS (watch live)
|8:49 p.m.
| (2) Purdue vs. (1) Arizona || San Jose
|TBS (watch live)
Sunday, March 29
United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
|2:15 p.m.
|(1) Michigan vs. (6) Tennessee || Chicago
|CBS (watch live)
|5:05 p.m.
|(1) Duke vs. (2) UConn || Washington DC
|CBS (watch live)
Final Four
Saturday, April 4 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
National Championship
Monday, April 6 -- 8:50 p.m. (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
First round
Thursday, March 19
KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) TCU 66, (8) Ohio State 64
|Highlights
|12:40 p.m.
|(4) Nebraska 76, (13) Troy 47
|Highlights
|1:30 p.m.
|(6) Louisville 83, (11) South Florida 79
|Highlights
|1:50 p.m.
|(12) High Point 83, (5) Wisconsin 82
|Highlights
|2:50 p.m.
|(1) Duke 71, (16) Siena 65
|Highlights
|3:15 p.m.
|(5) Vanderbilt 78, (12) McNeese 68
|Highlights
|4:05 p.m.
|(3) Michigan State 92, (14) North Dakota State 67
|Highlights
|4:25 p.m.
|(4) Arkansas 97, (13) Hawaii 78
|Highlights
|6:50 p.m.
|(11) VCU 82, (6) North Carolina 78 (OT)
|Highlights
|7:10 p.m.
|(1) Michigan 101, (16) Howard 80
|Highlights
|7:25 p.m.
|(11) Texas 79, (6) BYU 71
|Highlights
|7:35 p.m.
|(10) Texas A&M 63, (7) Saint Mary's 50
|Highlights
|9:25 p.m.
|(3) Illinois 105, (14) Penn 70
|Highlights
|9:45 p.m.
|(9) Saint Louis 102, (8) Georgia 77
|Highlights
|10 p.m.
|(1(3) Gonzaga 73, (14) Kennesaw State 64
|Highlights
|10:10 p.m.
|(2) Houston 78, (15) Idaho 47
|Highlights
Friday, March 20
Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(7) Kentucky 89, (10) Santa Clara 84
|Highlights
|12:40 p.m.
|(5) Texas Tech 91, (12) Akron 71
|Highlights
|1:35 p.m.
|(1) Arizona 92, (16) LIU 58
|Highlights
|1:50 p.m.
|(3) Virginia 82, (14) Wright State 73
|Highlights
|2:50 p.m.
|(2) Iowa State 108, (15) Tennessee State 74
|Highlights
|3:15 p.m.
|(4) Alabama 90, (13) Hofstra 70
|Highlights
|4:10 p.m.
|(9) Utah State 86, (8) Villanova 76
|Highlights
|4:25 p.m.
|(6) Tennessee 78, (11) Miami (Ohio) 56
|Highlights
|6:50 p.m.
|(9) Iowa 67, (8) Clemson 61
|Highlights
|7:10 p.m.
|(5) St. John's 79, (12) Northern Iowa 53
|Highlights
|7:25 p.m.
|(10) UCF vs. (7) UCLA
|Highlights
|7:35 p.m.
|(2) Purdue 104, (15) Queens 71
|Highlights
|9:25 p.m.
|(1) Florida 114, (16) Prairie View A&M 55
|Highlights
|9:45 p.m.
|(4) Kansas 68, (13) Cal Baptist 60
|Highlights
|10 p.m.
|(2) UConn 82, (15) Furman 71
|Highlights
|10:10 p.m.
|(7) Miami (FL) 80, (10) Missouri 66
|Highlights
Sweet 16
Friday, March 27
United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
|7:10 p.m.
|(1) Duke 80, (5) St. John's 75
|Highlights
|7:35 p.m.
|(1) Michigan 90, (4) Alabama 77
|Highlights
|9:45 p.m.
|(3) Michigan State vs. (3) UConn
|CBS (watch live)
|10:10 p.m.
|(6) Tennessee vs. (2) Iowa State
|TBS (watch live)