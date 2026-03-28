The 2026 NCAA Tournament's Final Four is within reach. No. 9 seed Iowa faces No. 3 seed Illinois (6:09 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV) in an all-Big Ten South Region final Saturday in Houston, with a trip to Indianapolis on the line.

The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes 75-69 on Jan. 11 and are coming off a defensive-minded win over No. 2 seed Houston. Illinois is seeking its first Final Four appearance since 2005, while Iowa has not advanced that far since 1980.

Thanks to Trey Kaufman-Renn's last-second tip-in against Texas, No. 2 seed Purdue is one win away from its second Final Four in three seasons. The Boilermakers must get past No. 1 seed Arizona in San Jose in the West Region final (8:49 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV) to advance.

Despite being linked to the North Carolina coaching search, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has kept his team focused deep into March. He is coaching in his first Elite Eight with the Wildcats. Arizona's only national championship came in 1997 under Lute Olson, and the program is three wins away from matching that feat.

Here is a full breakdown of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Be sure to follow the live bracket throughout March Madness.

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 28

Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)

Sunday, March 29

United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

2:15 p.m. (1) Michigan vs. (6) Tennessee || Chicago

CBS (watch live) 5:05 p.m. (1) Duke vs. (2) UConn || Washington DC CBS (watch live)

Final Four

Saturday, April 4 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

National Championship

Monday, April 6 -- 8:50 p.m. (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

First round

Thursday, March 19

KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)

Friday, March 20

Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Sweet 16

Friday, March 27

United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)