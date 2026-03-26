2026 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 schedule: March Madness bracket, game dates, tip times, TV channels
Check out the master schedule for the first and second rounds of the 2026 NCAA Tournament so you can watch all the March Madness
The Sweet 16 field is set after an action-packed four days of first- and second-round NCAA Tournament action.
Fans were treated to true March Madness on Sunday with a pair of exciting, down-to-the-wire finishes. No. 5 seed St. John's downed No. 4 seed Kansas with a 67-65 victory when Dylan Darling banked home a buzzer-beating layup after being held scoreless all game.
Later that night, Iowa's Alvaro Folgueiras created a moment of his own. The Hawkeyes' versatile forward drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer from the right corner with 4.5 seconds left that ultimately lifted Iowa to a 73-72 upset of reigning national champion Florida.
While it lacked the last-possession drama, Tennessee-Virginia featured plenty of twists and turns. The No. 6 seed Volunteers outlasted the No. 3 seed Cavaliers 79-72 in a game that was tight until the end. Virginia's Thijs De Ridder put UVa ahead 71-70 with a 3-pointer at the 2:03 mark. Tennessee outscored Virginia 9-1 from there with all nine of those points coming at the free-throw line.
Here is a full breakdown of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Be sure to follow the live bracket throughout March Madness.
2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 26
Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:10 p.m.
|(11) Texas vs. (2) Purdue || San Jose
|CBS (watch live)
|7:30 p.m.
|(9) Iowa vs. (4) Nebraska || Houston
|TBS (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(4) Arkansas vs. (1) Arizona || San Jose
|CBS (watch live)
|10:05 p.m.
|(3) Illinois vs. (2) Houston || Houston
|TBS (watch live)
Friday, March 27
United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:10 p.m.
|(5) St. John's vs. (1) Duke || Washington, D.C.
|CBS (watch live)
|7:35 p.m.
|(5) Texas Tech / (4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan || Chicago
|TBS (watch live)
|9:45 p.m.
|(3) Michigan State vs. (3) UConn || Washington, D.C.
|CBS (watch live)
|10:10 p.m.
|(6) Tennessee vs. (2) Iowa State || Chicago
|TBS (watch live)
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 28 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)
Sunday, March 29 -- 2:15 p.m. start (CBS)
United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Final Four
Saturday, April 4 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
National Championship
Monday, April 6 -- 8:50 p.m. (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
First round
Thursday, March 19
KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) TCU 66, (8) Ohio State 64
|Highlights
|12:40 p.m.
|(4) Nebraska 76, (13) Troy 47
|Highlights
|1:30 p.m.
|(6) Louisville 83, (11) South Florida 79
|Highlights
|1:50 p.m.
|(12) High Point 83, (5) Wisconsin 82
|Highlights
|2:50 p.m.
|(1) Duke 71, (16) Siena 65
|Highlights
|3:15 p.m.
|(5) Vanderbilt 78, (12) McNeese 68
|Highlights
|4:05 p.m.
|(3) Michigan State 92, (14) North Dakota State 67
|Highlights
|4:25 p.m.
|(4) Arkansas 97, (13) Hawaii 78
|Highlights
|6:50 p.m.
|(11) VCU 82, (6) North Carolina 78 (OT)
|Highlights
|7:10 p.m.
|(1) Michigan 101, (16) Howard 80
|Highlights
|7:25 p.m.
|(11) Texas 79, (6) BYU 71
|Highlights
|7:35 p.m.
|(10) Texas A&M 63, (7) Saint Mary's 50
|Highlights
|9:25 p.m.
|(3) Illinois 105, (14) Penn 70
|Highlights
|9:45 p.m.
|(9) Saint Louis 102, (8) Georgia 77
|Highlights
|10 p.m.
|(1(3) Gonzaga 73, (14) Kennesaw State 64
|Highlights
|10:10 p.m.
|(2) Houston 78, (15) Idaho 47
|Highlights
Friday, March 20
Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(7) Kentucky 89, (10) Santa Clara 84
|Highlights
|12:40 p.m.
|(5) Texas Tech 91, (12) Akron 71
|Highlights
|1:35 p.m.
|(1) Arizona 92, (16) LIU 58
|Highlights
|1:50 p.m.
|(3) Virginia 82, (14) Wright State 73
|Highlights
|2:50 p.m.
|(2) Iowa State 108, (15) Tennessee State 74
|Highlights
|3:15 p.m.
|(4) Alabama 90, (13) Hofstra 70
|Highlights
|4:10 p.m.
|(9) Utah State 86, (8) Villanova 76
|Highlights
|4:25 p.m.
|(6) Tennessee 78, (11) Miami (Ohio) 56
|Highlights
|6:50 p.m.
|(9) Iowa 67, (8) Clemson 61
|Highlights
|7:10 p.m.
|(5) St. John's 79, (12) Northern Iowa 53
|Highlights
|7:25 p.m.
|(10) UCF vs. (7) UCLA
|Highlights
|7:35 p.m.
|(2) Purdue 104, (15) Queens 71
|Highlights
|9:25 p.m.
|(1) Florida 114, (16) Prairie View A&M 55
|Highlights
|9:45 p.m.
|(4) Kansas 68, (13) Cal Baptist 60
|Highlights
|10 p.m.
|(2) UConn 82, (15) Furman 71
|Highlights
|10:10 p.m.
|(7) Miami (FL) 80, (10) Missouri 66
|Highlights