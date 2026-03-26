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The Sweet 16 field is set after an action-packed four days of first- and second-round NCAA Tournament action. 

Fans were treated to true March Madness on Sunday with a pair of exciting, down-to-the-wire finishes. No. 5 seed St. John's downed No. 4 seed Kansas with a 67-65 victory when Dylan Darling banked home a buzzer-beating layup after being held scoreless all game.

Later that night, Iowa's Alvaro Folgueiras created a moment of his own. The Hawkeyes' versatile forward drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer from the right corner with 4.5 seconds left that ultimately lifted Iowa to a 73-72 upset of reigning national champion Florida. 

While it lacked the last-possession drama, Tennessee-Virginia featured plenty of twists and turns. The No. 6 seed Volunteers outlasted the No. 3 seed Cavaliers 79-72 in a game that was tight until the end. Virginia's Thijs De Ridder put UVa ahead 71-70 with a 3-pointer at the 2:03 mark. Tennessee outscored Virginia 9-1 from there with all nine of those points coming at the free-throw line.

Here is a full breakdown of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Be sure to follow the live bracket throughout March Madness. 

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 26
Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
7:10 p.m.(11) Texas vs. (2) Purdue || San Jose
CBS (watch live)
7:30 p.m.(9) Iowa vs. (4) Nebraska || Houston
TBS (watch live)
9:45 p.m.(4) Arkansas vs. (1) Arizona || San Jose
CBS (watch live)
10:05 p.m.(3) Illinois vs. (2) Houston || Houston
TBS (watch live)

Friday, March 27
United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
7:10 p.m.(5) St. John's vs. (1) Duke || Washington, D.C.
CBS (watch live)
7:35 p.m.(5) Texas Tech / (4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan || Chicago
TBS (watch live)
9:45 p.m.(3) Michigan State vs. (3) UConn || Washington, D.C.
CBS (watch live)
10:10 p.m.(6) Tennessee vs. (2) Iowa State || Chicago
TBS (watch live)

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 28 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
 Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)

Sunday, March 29 -- 2:15 p.m. start (CBS)
 United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Final Four

Saturday, April 4 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)
 Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

National Championship

Monday, April 6 -- 8:50 p.m. (TBS)
 Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

First round

Thursday, March 19
KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(9) TCU 66, (8) Ohio State 64 Highlights
12:40 p.m.(4) Nebraska 76, (13) Troy 47 Highlights
1:30 p.m.(6) Louisville 83, (11) South Florida 79 Highlights
1:50 p.m.(12) High Point  83, (5) Wisconsin 82 Highlights
2:50 p.m.(1) Duke 71, (16) Siena 65
 Highlights
3:15 p.m.(5) Vanderbilt 78, (12) McNeese  68
 Highlights
4:05 p.m.(3) Michigan State 92, (14) North Dakota State 67
 Highlights
4:25 p.m.(4) Arkansas 97, (13) Hawaii 78
 Highlights
6:50 p.m.(11) VCU 82, (6) North Carolina 78 (OT) Highlights
7:10 p.m.(1) Michigan 101, (16) Howard 80 Highlights
7:25 p.m.(11) Texas 79, (6) BYU 71
 Highlights
7:35 p.m.(10) Texas A&M 63, (7) Saint Mary's 50 Highlights
9:25 p.m.(3) Illinois 105, (14) Penn 70  Highlights
9:45 p.m.(9) Saint Louis 102, (8) Georgia 77
 Highlights
10 p.m.(1(3) Gonzaga 73, (14) Kennesaw State 64 
 Highlights
10:10 p.m.(2) Houston 78, (15) Idaho 47
 Highlights

Friday, March 20
Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)

Time (ET)GameTV / Stream
12:15 p.m.(7) Kentucky 89, (10) Santa Clara 84
 Highlights
12:40 p.m.(5) Texas Tech 91, (12) Akron 71
 Highlights
1:35 p.m.(1) Arizona 92, (16) LIU 58
 Highlights
1:50 p.m.(3) Virginia 82, (14) Wright State 73
 Highlights
2:50 p.m.(2) Iowa State 108, (15) Tennessee State 74
 Highlights
3:15 p.m.(4) Alabama 90, (13) Hofstra 70
 Highlights
4:10 p.m.(9) Utah State  86, (8) Villanova 76 Highlights
4:25 p.m.(6) Tennessee 78, (11) Miami (Ohio) 56 Highlights
6:50 p.m.(9) Iowa 67, (8) Clemson 61 Highlights
7:10 p.m.(5) St. John's 79, (12) Northern Iowa 53 Highlights
7:25 p.m.(10) UCF vs. (7) UCLA
 Highlights
7:35 p.m.(2) Purdue 104, (15) Queens 71 Highlights
9:25 p.m.(1) Florida 114, (16) Prairie View A&M 55 Highlights
9:45 p.m.(4) Kansas 68, (13) Cal Baptist 60 Highlights
10 p.m.(2) UConn 82, (15) Furman 71 Highlights
10:10 p.m.(7) Miami (FL) 80, (10) Missouri 66
 Highlights