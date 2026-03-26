The Sweet 16 field is set after an action-packed four days of first- and second-round NCAA Tournament action.

Fans were treated to true March Madness on Sunday with a pair of exciting, down-to-the-wire finishes. No. 5 seed St. John's downed No. 4 seed Kansas with a 67-65 victory when Dylan Darling banked home a buzzer-beating layup after being held scoreless all game.

Later that night, Iowa's Alvaro Folgueiras created a moment of his own. The Hawkeyes' versatile forward drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer from the right corner with 4.5 seconds left that ultimately lifted Iowa to a 73-72 upset of reigning national champion Florida.

While it lacked the last-possession drama, Tennessee-Virginia featured plenty of twists and turns. The No. 6 seed Volunteers outlasted the No. 3 seed Cavaliers 79-72 in a game that was tight until the end. Virginia's Thijs De Ridder put UVa ahead 71-70 with a 3-pointer at the 2:03 mark. Tennessee outscored Virginia 9-1 from there with all nine of those points coming at the free-throw line.

Here is a full breakdown of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Be sure to follow the live bracket throughout March Madness.

2026 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 26

Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)

Friday, March 27

United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 28 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Toyota Center (Houston), SAP Center (San Jose)



Sunday, March 29 -- 2:15 p.m. start (CBS)

United Center (Chicago), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Final Four

Saturday, April 4 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

National Championship

Monday, April 6 -- 8:50 p.m. (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

First round

Thursday, March 19

KeyBank Center (Buffalo), Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville), Paycom Center (Oklahoma City), Moda Center (Portland)

Friday, March 20

Benchmark International Arena (Tampa), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia), Viejas Arena (San Diego), Enterprise Center (St. Louis)