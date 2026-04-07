NCAA Basketball: Duke at Stanford
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The confetti may still be falling in Indianapolis from Michigan's second national championship, but oddsmakers have already turned their attention to next season, releasing early title odds for 2027. Even as college basketball becomes more transient with the transfer portal -- which opened Tuesday -- the expectation remains that the sport's top programs will again contend for a title.

It's no surprise, then, that just two teams opened with better than 10/1 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook: Duke (7/1), this year's No. 1 overall seed, and Michigan (8/1), the reigning national champion. After that, the board begins to spread out, starting with Arizona at 12/1, followed by Florida, Houston and Michigan State. UConn and Kansas -- which recently secured a recommitment from coach Bill Self -- are both listed at 16/1. Outside of Florida and Kansas, every team in that group reached at least the Sweet 16, with three advancing to the Final Four.

Further down the board, things get more intriguing. Arkansas and Illinois are tied for ninth at 20/1, while North Carolina -- set to hire former NBA coach Michael Malone -- sits just behind at 22-1. Both Arkansas and Illinois are likely to retool after losing All-America freshman point guards, but the roster-building track records of coaches John Calipari and Brad Underwood remain a factor when projecting next season's contenders.

Among the longer shots, Purdue opens at 50/1 after losing Braden Smith and a senior core that helped make the Boilermakers one of the most successful programs of the past five years. LSU has also climbed the board following the hiring of Will Wade, with the Tigers holding the same odds as SEC rivals Missouri and Texas

Check out the odds to win the 2027 title below, via FanDuel Sportsbook: 

Duke+700
Michigan+800
Arizona+1200
Florida+1300
Houston+1400
Michigan State+1500
UConn+1600
Kansas+1600
Arkansas+2000
Illinois+2000
North Carolina+2200
Vanderbilt+2500
Gonzaga+2500
Texas Tech+2500
St. John's+3000
Virginia+3000
Iowa State+3000
Kentucky+3000
Alabama+3000
Louisville+5000
Purdue+5000
BYU+5000
Tennessee+5000
Miami+5000
USC+6500
UCLA+6500
LSU+6500
Missouri+6500
Texas+6500
Iowa+6500
Wisconsin+8000
Indiana+8000
Ohio State+8000
Auburn+8000
Villanova+8000
Nebraska+10000
TCU+10000
Marquette+10000
Arizona State+10000
Georgia+10000
SMU+10000
Baylor+10000
Maryland+10000
NC State+10000
Oklahoma State+10000
Providence+10000
Texas A&M+10000
Saint Louis+10000
Cincinnati+10000
Oklahoma+10000
Ole Miss+12500
Creighton+15000
Stanford+15000
Clemson+15000
San Diego State+15000
Minnesota+15000
Xavier+20000
Oregon+20000
West Virginia+20000
Syracuse+25000
Dayton+25000
Kansas State+25000
UCF+25000
Mississippi State+25000
Virginia Tech+25000
Florida State+25000
Memphis+25000
California+30000
South Florida+30000
New Mexico+30000
Washington+30000
Saint Mary's+30000
Utah State+30000
VCU+30000
Boston College+30000
Georgia Tech+40000
Georgetown+40000
UNLV+40000
Colorado+40000
Utah+40000
DePaul+40000
Notre Dame+40000
Santa Clara+40000
Wake Forest+40000
Penn State+40000
Pittsburgh+40000
Nevada+40000
South Carolina+40000
Colorado State+40000
Butler+40000
Northwestern+40000