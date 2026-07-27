2027 NBA Draft: 10 college prospects primed to boost pro stock after returning to school for next season

The 2027 NBA Draft may be 11 months away, but it's never too early to identify the potential risers in the class before they happen. Last month's NBA Draft was one of the most anticipated in recent memory because of the blue-chip talent at the top.

Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, or Caleb Wilson would be the clear-cut top-ranked prospect in this upcoming class, but they went Nos. 2-4 because AJ Dybantsa was taken off the board first. The current favorite to go No. 1 next summer is Kansas freshman Tyran Stokes, who was the top-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports.

Last summer, CBS Sports identified a handful of stock risers, including Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, Iowa's Bennett Stirtz and Alabama's Labaron Philon. All three players were selected in the first round. In 2024, I wrote that Collin Murray-Boyles had a strong case to be a lottery pick the following summer after he decided to return to South Carolina. He was selected No. 9 by Toronto and had a standout rookie season.

100 And 1 days until college basketball: Stars, storylines, contenders and pretenders for 2026-27 season Isaac Trotter

The million-dollar question is who will be next to join that list? The 2027 NBA Draft isn't projected to be as strong as the historic 2026 class, but it could still have impact players throughout the first round. Some of the early names to keep an eye on include UConn's Braylon Mullins, Duke's Patrick Ngongba II and Alabama's Amari Allen.

With that said, these 10 players have a chance to improve their stock the most and position themselves as potential first-round picks in the 2027 NBA Draft -- if their 2026-27 seasons at the college level go according to plan.

Thomas Haugh | Florida | Forward

Haugh was the best (and most unexpected) retention of the college basketball offseason. He would've very likely been a top 20 pick had he stayed in the draft. It's almost unprecedented for a player of his caliber to return to college basketball and he should be the favorite to win national player of the year. Haugh is the ultimate Swiss Army knife who will be the best player on the projected preseason top-ranked team in the sport. Haugh has a very strong case to be a top 10 pick this summer if he takes another jump in his overall game as the top scoring option on a loaded Gators roster.

Braylon Mullins | UConn | Guard

Mullins should be one of the most recognizable faces in college basketball this season after hitting one of the most clutch shots in NCAA Tournament history against Duke in the Elite Eight. Mullins is also a serious draft prospect who likely would've been picked somewhere in the back half of the first round if he entered the 2026 NBA Draft. Mullins was heralded as a shooter coming out of high school and although the numbers weren't amazing as a freshman, the clutch gene and range are there. He's going to be more of a primary option on offense from the jump. That should help his overall draft stock.

Billy Richmond III | Arkansas

Richmond waited until the final day of the stay-or-go deadline to announce his return to Arkansas. Richmond is going to be one of the lone veterans in the rotation on a young, but deep Arkansas roster. Richmond already has the size and athleticism to play in the NBA, but he has attempted just 74 3-pointers (23%) during his first two college seasons. With him expected to be a focal point on both ends of the floor on an inexperienced roster, Richmond should get more of the "green light" to shoot. If he improves as a shooter, he will be a Day 1 pick.

Alijah Arenas | USC | Guard

Arenas will be one of the most polarizing prospects in 2027. After missing the start of his freshman season at USC due to a knee injury, he returned for the final 14 games and averaged 14.1 points in 27.6 minutes per game. While Arenas can score at will, his efficiency needs to improve to take the next step. Arenas will be part of a loaded USC roster expected to make noise in the Big Ten.

Patrick Ngongba II | Duke | Center

Ngongba is the most notable name Duke is returning this offseason and was part of several key retentions Jon Scheyer was able to bring back. After serving as a backup on Duke's Final Four team in 2025, Ngongba had a breakout sophomore campaign and showed flashes of why he will be a future first-round pick. He is expected to anchor Duke's defense and is part of a roster that is arguably the deepest in the sport. His numbers this season might not be eye-popping compared to his peers, but his impact on a nightly basis makes him a name to know for 2027.

Milan Momcilovic | Kentucky | Guard/forward

Momcilovic was arguably the most high-profile transfer this cycle. After all, how many college basketball players shoot nearly 50% from the 3-point line on over seven attempts per night? The answer is one. He is the best shooter in college basketball and his fit in Mark Pope's scheme should be a match made in heaven. In my way too early 2027 NBA mock draft, I had him going at the end of the first round. That's probably his sweet spot if everything goes right this season. Nonetheless, he has a real chance to be a first-round pick if he shoots the ball like he did last season at Iowa State.

Amari Allen | Alabama | Guard/forward

Allen has the potential to be a top 10 pick in 2027 if he follows the Labaron Philon blueprint from last season. Philon, who would've likely been an early Day 2 pick in 2025, returned for his sophomore season and became one of the best guards in college basketball. Allen, like his former teammate, should benefit from another season of college basketball. The area that will make-or-break his sophomore campaign is what he does with increased on-ball reps. Allen shot just 34.1% from the 3-point line as a freshman, which is an area where he could improve heading into Year 2 as Alabama's first option.

Motiejus Krivas | Arizona | Center

In his first season as a full-time starter, Krivas produced career highs in almost every statistical category as the Wildcats reached the Final Four for the first time in 25 years. Where he made the biggest jump from his sophomore to junior seasons was on the defensive end, averaging 1.9 blocks per game. Arizona will be one of the best defensive teams in the country with Krivas causing havoc and clogging the paint.

Shelton Henderson | Miami | Forward

Henderson's freshman season may have flown under the radar despite him putting up solid numbers. The former five-star forward who committed to Duke before flipping to Miami after Jai Lucas was hired is the Hurricanes' top returning scorer this season after averaging 13.8 points as a freshman. Miami was one of the best stories of last season after reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Lucas' first season as the coach. Henderson projects as a major breakout candidate who should get more opportunities on offense.

Tounde Yessoufou | St. John's | Guard/forward

Yessoufou posted good numbers (17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds) as a freshman at Baylor but elected to return to college basketball for another season to improve his stock. His return and subsequent commitment to St. John's came somewhat out of left field, but it may go down as one of the most impactful additions of the entire offseason. Yessoufou has the tools to make a jump as a sophomore and be a lottery pick in 2027. It's going to come down to how he improves as a shooter. He shot under 30% from the 3-point line on over five attempts per game. He rebounds at a high level at his size and essentially operates as a 6-5 power forward at the college level.