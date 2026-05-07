NCAA Tournament expansion cleared a major hurdle Thursday on the path to becoming official, when a push to increase the field from 68 teams to 76 for the 2026-27 season passed unanimously through the Division I men's and women's basketball committees.

While a few steps still remain within the NCAA's robust bureaucratic structure, they are viewed as formalities on the inevitable path to the tournament's biggest reshuffle since the Ronald Reagan administration.

The eight new spots will go to eight at-large teams, who will participate in what will henceforth be known as the "Opening Round." Additionally, the 12 worst-seeded automatic qualifiers will now be sent to the Opening Round instead of only the four worst-seeded teams.

Subsequently, the field will now include eight No. 16 seeds and six No. 15 seeds. The new at-large teams will slot in as either No. 11, No. 12 or No. 13 seeds, depending on where they fall in the seeding hierarchy relative to automatic qualifiers.

In total, there will be 12 Opening Round games in the 2027 NCAA Tournament, meaning just 20 of the 32 first-round matchups will be known when the full bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday.

The long-discussed change, championed by the commissioners of the most powerful conferences, will open the door for high-major leagues to secure an even greater share of their teams in the field.

It will also lead to the designation of another preliminary site. While Dayton, Ohio, became known as the home of the "First Four," an additional site for opening-round action will be added to the new format.

In light of Thursday's news, here's our way-too-early projection of what the first-ever 76-team NCAA Tournament will look like.

2027 Bracketology

Last Four In

Oregon

Oklahoma State

Auburn

Florida State

First Four Out

Virginia Tech

UCF

New Mexico

San Diego State

Big boys benefit

College basketball's five high-major leagues snapped up all eight of the additional at-large bids in our first Bracketology run with the 76-team format. In fact, outside of those five leagues, there was just one more multi-bid league. That was the Atlantic 10 with two. However, our simulation did not account for the inevitable appearance of bid thieves.

If teams like Wichita State (American), Saint Mary's (WCC), and Grand Canyon (Mountain West) didn't win their league tournaments, they would theoretically be in a position to benefit from tournament expansion and the safety net it provides with the addition of eight spots. All three would project in bubble territory as potential at-large teams, given how things stand in May.

Additionally, the Pac-12 finished with San Diego State among the First Four Out, and the Mountain West finished with New Mexico among the First Four Out. Both are on the cusp of multi-bid status in this simulation.

Full conference breakdown

The Big East benefited the most in this Bracketology run. The league jumped from three teams in the 2026 Big Dance to seven in the 2027 field during our simulation. Here is the full rundown of the multi-bid leagues. The other 26 conferences placed one team apiece in the field.

Big Ten (12): Michigan, Illinois, Michigan State, USC, Purdue, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, UCLA, Maryland, Wisconsin, Oregon

SEC (11): Florida, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Georgia, Missouri, Auburn

Big 12 (10): Iowa State, Arizona, Houston, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma State

ACC (8): Duke, Virginia, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Clemson, Florida State

Big East (7): UConn, St. John's, Villanova, Xavier, Creighton, Marquette, Providence

Atlantic 10 (2): VCU, Saint Louis

Major disparities between poorly seeded teams

The difference in quality between the best and worst No. 16 seeds is striking and illustrates how that number won't mean what it used to. Central Connecticut State from the NEC is No. 316 in barttorvik.com's early 2027 projections, whereas Vermont is No. 171. That's a massive disparity between two teams who are on the same seed line.

Such gulfs between No. 16 seeds could become the norm. In the prior 68-team format, Vermont would have comfortably slotted as a No. 15 seed -- a potentially dangerous one as well. Just because they might have the No. 16 assigned to their name now won't make the Catamounts less dangerous in a hypothetical No. 16 vs. No. 1 matchup.

Similarly, teams that would have slotted as No. 14 seeds in the prior format, such as Illinois-Chicago and St. Thomas, are now bumped down to No. 15 seeds in the 76-team format to make room for the eight additional at-large teams. They would be tough draws for any No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Geographical questions

As the No. 1 overall seed, Florida would get its first choice of region. The Gators are actually closer to the East, which will conclude in New York City, than they are to the South, which will culminate in San Antonio. Considering Florida would likely bring more fans to New York -- in addition to the UF alumni base already living in the Big Apple -- it seems likely the Gators would choose the East Region. That leaves Duke playing in Kansas City for the second weekend and Michigan making the trek down to San Antonio as the third No. 1 seed in the pecking order.

There isn't a regional taking place in the true "southeast" portion of the nation in 2027, which means there's a strong likelihood that the second weekend of the Big Dance will bring significant travel for teams in the traditional geographic footprint of the SEC and much of the ACC.