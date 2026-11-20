Illinois put college basketball on notice this week, when the Illini traveled to Cameron Indoor Stadium and handed Duke an historic 99-78 loss fueled by a 46-point barrage from Andrej Stojakovic. Even without the services of injured star forward David Mirkovic, Illinois looks like a wagon. Armed with what is arguably the best win in college basketball, the Illini are on the rise to a No. 1 seed in this week's CBS Sports Bracketology.

Joining the Illini as a newcomer to the No. 1 seed line is Virginia, which is off to a 6-0 start highlighted by wins over Arkansas and Maryland. The Cavaliers are picking up the slack for an ACC that has been let down by lackluster starts from Duke and Louisville.

Houston was already one of the four No. 1 seeds, but the Cougars are now the top overall seed after tearing through the Players Era 8 with wins over Rutgers, Florida and Kansas. The Gators are no longer unbeaten, but they are still a No. 1 seed this week because of a resume that includes four wins over high-major opposition. Florida also remains strong in predictive metrics as a home showdown with Duke looms on Dec. 1.

Michigan State and UConn each dropped from the No. 1 seed line to No. 2 seeds after taking losses over the past week. The Spartans suffered through a historically bad shooting night at Tennessee while UConn fell 85-79 at Arizona.

No. 12 Arizona flexes on No. 3 UConn, keeping Dan Hurley from returning to No. 1 perch in AP Top 25 Isaac Trotter

Losing true road games against high-quality opposition isn't all that harmful, so both teams remain poised to rise back to the No. 1 seed line as the season continues to heat up.

With nonconference play intensifying, here is the full 76-team Bracketology breakdown entering Friday's action.

2027 Bracketology field of 76

Last Four In

First Four Out

Pitt sighting, Memphis rises

Pitt looks like a threat to reach the Big Dance for the first time since 2023 and for just the second time under ninth-year coach Jeff Capel. The Panthers have three high-major victories, including an 81-61 evisceration of Villanova keyed by a career-high 31 points from Baye Ndongo. Because of that outcome and the starts for both teams, the Panthers have cracked the field in this week's Bracketology while Villanova is on the outside looking in. The Wildcats are just 3-2 heading into Saturday's showdown with Michigan. The wins are fluff, and the losses (Villanova and Pitt) are concerning.

Memphis is off to a 3-1 start that includes wins over Iowa State, VCU and Louisville. The Tigers' 20-point win over the Cardinals was a particular eye-opener as Memphis owned the second half by a 57-26 margin en route to a 98-78 win. Penny Hardaway's club is already profiling like it did in 2024-25, when the committee leaned on an excellent resume to give the Tigers a No. 5 seed for the Big Dance. As was the case then, Memphis is lagging behind in predictive metrics. But given how strong their set of victories is at this point, the Tigers are making a big Bracketology jump this week.

Conference breakdown

Here is the full rundown of multi-bid leagues from the latest 76-team CBS Sports Bracketology.

SEC (13): Florida, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Kentucky, Auburn, Ole Miss

Big Ten (11): Illinois, Michigan State, UCLA, Nebraska, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State, Minnesota, USC, Purdue, Iowa

ACC (10): Virginia, Duke, Miami, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Notre Dame, Pitt

Big 12 (9): Houston, Arizona, Kansas, Texas Tech, Iowa State, BYU, Baylor, West Virginia, Cincinnati

Big East (4): UConn, St. John's, Xavier, Marquette

Atlantic 10 (2): Saint Louis, VCU

Pac-12 (2): Gonzaga, Utah State

Rematch rules

Amid conference consolidation and tournament expansion, the NCAA has again relaxed rules around rematches. Official NCAA guidance no longer includes a mandate to avoid nonconference rematches in the second round.

While the NCAA will seek to avoid nonconference rematches in the Opening Round and first round, those rules can be relaxed for conferences with more than nine teams in the field. They can also be relaxed if a league has multiple teams among the final 12 at-large teams playing in the Opening Round.

This is why you will occasionally see rematches in early rounds that might not have been permitted in the past. As for conference rematches, they are allowed to occur as early as the second round between teams that played only once before the NCAA Tournament. Even that can be relaxed for leagues with nine or more teams in the bracket.