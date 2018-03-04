3 things to know: Michigan with a great matchup vs. Purdue in Big Ten title game

Here are our 3-pointers for Sunday's Purdue-Michigan Big Ten Tournament championship game on CBS, brought to you by American Cancer Society / Coaches vs. Cancer.

The last time a Big Ten team won back-to-back league tournaments came in 2010 and '11, when Ohio State pulled off the feat.

Michigan will try to do the same on Sunday. The No. 5 Wolverines will attempt to avoid going 0-3 vs. second-seeded Purdue. The teams were separated by just five points this season in their two meetings. A terrific Sunday afternoon affair with an automatic bid on the line will go down on CBS.

Here's what to know in advance of the game.

1. Purdue's Carsen Edwards could be Sunday's hero, because he's looked like an All-American as of late

The sophomore point guard has been playing like one of the nation's best players over the past three weeks. Edwards is averaging 25.3 points in his past eight games. He had 26 vs. Rutgers in Friday's 82-75 quarterfinal win, then put up 27 vs. Penn State on Saturday. Edwards is only the second player since 2011 to put up two games of 25 or more points in the Big Ten tournament in back-to-back games.

He's helped Matt Painter reach the third Big Ten title game of his career.

2. Michigan's foul shooting is the one glaring problem

John Beilein's team is shooting 66 percent from the charity stripe this season. That's among the worst rates in college basketball. For as good as Michigan is defensively -- and it's never been this good defensively under Beilein -- this team could get beat by Purdue if it can't make 75 percent or more of its opportunities at the foul line.

Against Michigan State in the semifinals, they were solid: 72.7 percent (24 of 33). In three Big Ten Tournament games, the Wolverines are 46 for 66 (69.7 percent).

3. The matchup to watch: Moritz Wagner vs. Isaac Haas

A big man battle! Haas is a 7-foot-2 oak tree. Wagner's a dynamic 6-11 power forward who will probably try to lure Haas away from the hoop. We'll see how Matt Painter opts to guard Wagner. Michigan's future NBAer is averaging 15.3 points and shooting 56 percent in the Big Apple.

Haas has improved so much in his senior season. He's no longer just a really big guy who Purdue puts in for 10 rebounds, three blocks and four fouls. He's integral to the team's success and has developed low-post moves that make Purdue's overall offense almost impossible to repress. If Wagner outplays him on both ends, it would probably be one of the best games of his career.

How to watch

Who : No. 2 Purdue (28-5, 17-3 vs. Big Ten) vs. No. 5 Michigan (27-7, 16-5 vs. Big Ten)

: No. 2 Purdue (28-5, 17-3 vs. Big Ten) vs. No. 5 Michigan (27-7, 16-5 vs. Big Ten) When : Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET



: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET Where : Madison Square Garden in New York, New York



: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App



