LSU vs. Utah State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

LSU (home) vs. No. 15 Utah State (away)

Current Records: LSU 3-1; Utah State 5-0

What to Know

The #15 Utah State Aggies will square off against the LSU Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Montego Bay Convention Centre. Utah State has bulldozed their previous four opponents, so LSU might have their hands full.

The Aggies were completely in charge on Monday, breezing past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 82-50. Utah State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Sam Merrill led the charge as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, LSU took down the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers 77-50. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on LSU.

Their wins bumped Utah State to 5-0 and LSU to 3-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Aggies come into the matchup boasting the 17th most points per game in the league at 86. The Tigers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 26th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.60% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Aggies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.