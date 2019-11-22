LSU vs. Utah State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch LSU vs. Utah State basketball game
Who's Playing
LSU (home) vs. No. 15 Utah State (away)
Current Records: LSU 3-1; Utah State 5-0
What to Know
The #15 Utah State Aggies will square off against the LSU Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Montego Bay Convention Centre. Utah State has bulldozed their previous four opponents, so LSU might have their hands full.
The Aggies were completely in charge on Monday, breezing past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 82-50. Utah State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but G Sam Merrill led the charge as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, LSU took down the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers 77-50. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on LSU.
Their wins bumped Utah State to 5-0 and LSU to 3-1. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Aggies come into the matchup boasting the 17th most points per game in the league at 86. The Tigers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 26th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.60% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Aggies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 150
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Liberty vs. Morgan St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Morgan State vs. Liberty game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Cal odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Duke vs. California game 10,000 times.
-
Women's power rankings: Strong Pac-12
The Ducks, who pulled off an upset of Team USA in an exhibition game, look strong early
-
Georgia Tech covers in bad beat
Bettors weren't happy with the way that this game ended
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis wins, Wiseman sits
The NCAA suspended the Tigers' 5-star freshman on Wednesday
-
Wiseman just latest college star to sit
Over nearly the past decade, more than 10 eventual top 10 NBA picks missed out on significant...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...