Temple vs. Maryland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Temple (home) vs. No. 5 Maryland (away)
Current Records: Temple 4-0; Maryland 5-0
What to Know
The #5 Maryland Terrapins will take on the Temple Owls at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday at HP Field House. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Maryland was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They made easy work of the George Mason Patriots last week and carried off an 86-63 win. Four players on the Terrapins scored in the double digits: G Anthony Cowan Jr. (16), G Aaron Wiggins (15), F Jalen Smith (12), and F Makhi Mitchell (12).
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, Temple took down the Southern California Trojans 70-61. Temple's G Josh Pierre-Louis filled up the stat sheet. He had 15 points.
Their wins bumped Maryland to 5-0 and Temple to 4-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
