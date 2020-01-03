Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin basketball game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Ohio State
Current Records: Wisconsin 8-5; Ohio State 11-2
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers will square off against the #5 Ohio State Buckeyes at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Value City Arena. Wisconsin is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
Wisconsin ended the year with a bang, routing the Rider Broncs 65-37 on Tuesday. That 28-point margin sets a new personal best for the Badgers on the season.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the West Virginia Mountaineers prevailed over OSU 67-59 on Sunday. Four players on OSU scored in the double digits: F Kaleb Wesson (17), G Duane Washington Jr. (12), G Luther Muhammad (10), and G CJ Walker (10).
Wisconsin isn't expected to pull this one out (OSU is favored by 9.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Badgers are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Wisconsin's win lifted them to 8-5 while Ohio State's loss dropped them down to 11-2. We'll see if the Badgers can repeat their recent success or if the Buckeyes bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.95
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 124
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wisconsin have won three out of their last five games against Ohio State.
- Mar 10, 2019 - Wisconsin 73 vs. Ohio State 67
- Dec 02, 2017 - Ohio State 83 vs. Wisconsin 58
- Feb 23, 2017 - Ohio State 83 vs. Wisconsin 73
- Jan 12, 2017 - Wisconsin 89 vs. Ohio State 66
- Feb 04, 2016 - Wisconsin 79 vs. Ohio State 68
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Zags No. 1 overall seed
There's been lots of movement in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket pojection
-
Top 25 And 1: Colorado upsets Oregon
The Buffaloes' five-game winning streak also features a victory over Dayton
-
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Wisconsin vs. Ohio State game 10,000...
-
Colorado takes out No. 4 Oregon
The Ducks lose their first game in more than a month to open Pac-12 play at 0-1
-
UTEP hoops coach in critical condition
Terry experienced an allergic reaction to a meal during a trip to Miami to face FIU
-
KU's Self shuts down Spurs rumor
Self shut down the bold prediction and offered an explanation as to why he doesn't plan to...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic