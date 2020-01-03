Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Ohio State

Current Records: Wisconsin 8-5; Ohio State 11-2

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will square off against the #5 Ohio State Buckeyes at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Value City Arena. Wisconsin is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

Wisconsin ended the year with a bang, routing the Rider Broncs 65-37 on Tuesday. That 28-point margin sets a new personal best for the Badgers on the season.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 37 turnovers -- the West Virginia Mountaineers prevailed over OSU 67-59 on Sunday. Four players on OSU scored in the double digits: F Kaleb Wesson (17), G Duane Washington Jr. (12), G Luther Muhammad (10), and G CJ Walker (10).

Wisconsin isn't expected to pull this one out (OSU is favored by 9.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Badgers are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Wisconsin's win lifted them to 8-5 while Ohio State's loss dropped them down to 11-2. We'll see if the Badgers can repeat their recent success or if the Buckeyes bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.95

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 124

Series History

Wisconsin have won three out of their last five games against Ohio State.