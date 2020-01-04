Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Virginia

Current Records: Virginia Tech 10-3; Virginia 10-2

What to Know

The #19 Virginia Cavaliers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Virginia Tech Hokies at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Virginia rang in the new year with a 65-56 victory over the Navy Midshipmen on Sunday. G Braxton Key and G Kihei Clark were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former had 15 points along with seven boards and the latter posted a double-double on 13 assists and ten points.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Virginia Tech against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Sunday as the team secured a 92-37 win. That looming 55-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Virginia Tech yet.

Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.

Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Virginia Tech when the two teams previously met in February of last year, but they still walked away with a 64-58 victory. Will the Cavaliers repeat their success, or do the Hokies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 110

Series History

Virginia have won five out of their last eight games against Virginia Tech.