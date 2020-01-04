Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Virginia Tech @ Virginia
Current Records: Virginia Tech 10-3; Virginia 10-2
What to Know
The #19 Virginia Cavaliers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Virginia Tech Hokies at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Virginia rang in the new year with a 65-56 victory over the Navy Midshipmen on Sunday. G Braxton Key and G Kihei Clark were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former had 15 points along with seven boards and the latter posted a double-double on 13 assists and ten points.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Virginia Tech against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Sunday as the team secured a 92-37 win. That looming 55-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Virginia Tech yet.
Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.
Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Virginia Tech when the two teams previously met in February of last year, but they still walked away with a 64-58 victory. Will the Cavaliers repeat their success, or do the Hokies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena -- Charlottesville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.95
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 110
Series History
Virginia have won five out of their last eight games against Virginia Tech.
- Feb 18, 2019 - Virginia 64 vs. Virginia Tech 58
- Jan 15, 2019 - Virginia 81 vs. Virginia Tech 59
- Feb 10, 2018 - Virginia Tech 61 vs. Virginia 60
- Jan 03, 2018 - Virginia 78 vs. Virginia Tech 52
- Feb 12, 2017 - Virginia Tech 80 vs. Virginia 78
- Feb 01, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Virginia Tech 48
- Feb 09, 2016 - Virginia 67 vs. Virginia Tech 49
- Jan 04, 2016 - Virginia Tech 70 vs. Virginia 68
