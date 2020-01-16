Watch Memphis vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Memphis

Current Records: Cincinnati 10-6; Memphis 13-3

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats are on the road again on Thursday and play against the #22 Memphis Tigers at 7 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

After constant struggles on the road, Cincinnati has finally found some success away from home. They took down the UCF Knights 68-54. F Tre Scott and G Keith Williams were among the main playmakers for the Bearcats as the former posted a double-double on 14 points and 11 boards and the latter had 16 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, things were close when Memphis and the South Florida Bulls clashed on Sunday, but the Tigers ultimately edged out the opposition 68-64. It was another big night for F Precious Achiuwa, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds along with five blocks. Achiuwa has posted a double-double in each of his past five games.

Cincinnati isn't expected to pull this one out (the Tigers are favored by 4.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those betting on the Bearcats against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Cincinnati up to 10-6 and Memphis to 13-3. The Bearcats are 5-4 after wins this season, the Tigers 10-2.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Cincinnati have won seven out of their last eight games against Memphis.