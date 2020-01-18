Watch Washington vs. Oregon: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Washington vs. Oregon basketball game
Who's Playing
Oregon @ Washington
Current Records: Oregon 14-4; Washington 12-6
What to Know
The #8 Oregon Ducks are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Washington Huskies at 3:45 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while Oregon will be stumbling in from a loss.
The point spread favored the Ducks on Thursday, but luck did not. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Washington State Cougars took down Oregon 72-61. Oregon got a solid performance out of G Payton Pritchard, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday, winning 64-56. The Huskies got double-digit scores from five players: F Isaiah Stewart (13), G Jamal Bey (11), G Marcus Tsohonis (11), F RaeQuan Battle (11), and G Nahziah Carter (10).
The Ducks are now 14-4 while the Huskies sit at 12-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks enter the game with 48.40% field goal percentage, good for eighth best in college basketball. The Huskies are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $47.00
Odds
The Ducks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oregon have won seven out of their last eight games against Washington.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Oregon 68 vs. Washington 48
- Mar 09, 2019 - Oregon 55 vs. Washington 47
- Jan 24, 2019 - Washington 61 vs. Oregon 56
- Mar 03, 2018 - Oregon 72 vs. Washington 64
- Feb 08, 2018 - Oregon 65 vs. Washington 40
- Jan 04, 2017 - Oregon 83 vs. Washington 61
- Mar 10, 2016 - Oregon 83 vs. Washington 77
- Feb 28, 2016 - Oregon 86 vs. Washington 73
