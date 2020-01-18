Watch Washington vs. Oregon: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oregon @ Washington

Current Records: Oregon 14-4; Washington 12-6

What to Know

The #8 Oregon Ducks are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Washington Huskies at 3:45 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while Oregon will be stumbling in from a loss.

The point spread favored the Ducks on Thursday, but luck did not. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Washington State Cougars took down Oregon 72-61. Oregon got a solid performance out of G Payton Pritchard, who had 22 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday, winning 64-56. The Huskies got double-digit scores from five players: F Isaiah Stewart (13), G Jamal Bey (11), G Marcus Tsohonis (11), F RaeQuan Battle (11), and G Nahziah Carter (10).

The Ducks are now 14-4 while the Huskies sit at 12-6. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ducks enter the game with 48.40% field goal percentage, good for eighth best in college basketball. The Huskies are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.00

Odds

The Ducks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

Oregon have won seven out of their last eight games against Washington.