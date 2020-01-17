Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: North Carolina 8-8; Pittsburgh 11-6

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at noon ET on Saturday at Petersen Events Center. UNC staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

It was close but no cigar for the Tar Heels as they fell 79-76 to the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. UNC got a solid performance out of G Brandon Robinson, who had 27 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Pitt was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 73-68 to the Louisville Cardinals. A silver lining for Pitt was the play of G Justin Champagnie, who posted a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won six out of their last seven games against Pittsburgh.