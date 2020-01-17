Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
North Carolina @ Pittsburgh
Current Records: North Carolina 8-8; Pittsburgh 11-6
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at noon ET on Saturday at Petersen Events Center. UNC staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
It was close but no cigar for the Tar Heels as they fell 79-76 to the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. UNC got a solid performance out of G Brandon Robinson, who had 27 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Pitt was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 73-68 to the Louisville Cardinals. A silver lining for Pitt was the play of G Justin Champagnie, who posted a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina have won six out of their last seven games against Pittsburgh.
- Jan 08, 2020 - Pittsburgh 73 vs. North Carolina 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - North Carolina 96 vs. Pittsburgh 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 67
- Jan 31, 2017 - North Carolina 80 vs. Pittsburgh 78
- Mar 10, 2016 - North Carolina 88 vs. Pittsburgh 71
- Feb 14, 2016 - North Carolina 85 vs. Pittsburgh 64
