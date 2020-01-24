Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin basketball game
Who's Playing
Wisconsin @ Purdue
Current Records: Wisconsin 12-7; Purdue 10-9
What to Know
The Wisconsin Badgers are 1-5 against the Purdue Boilermakers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Wisconsin will be seeking to avenge the 84-80 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 11 of last year.
The Badgers didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday as they won 82-68. Four players on the Badgers scored in the double digits: G Brad Davison (14), G Brevin Pritzl (12), G D'Mitrik Trice (11), and F Nate Reuvers (11).
Meanwhile, Purdue ended up a good deal behind the Illinois Fighting Illini when they played on Tuesday, losing 79-62. The top scorers for Purdue were G Nojel Eastern (14 points) and F Trevion Williams (12 points).
Wisconsin isn't expected to pull this one out (Purdue is favored by 4), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Badgers are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Wisconsin's victory lifted them to 12-7 while Purdue's defeat dropped them down to 10-9. We'll see if the Badgers can repeat their recent success or if the Boilermakers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.46
Odds
The Boilermakers are a 4-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 116
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue have won five out of their last six games against Wisconsin.
- Jan 11, 2019 - Purdue 84 vs. Wisconsin 80
- Feb 15, 2018 - Wisconsin 57 vs. Purdue 53
- Jan 16, 2018 - Purdue 78 vs. Wisconsin 50
- Jan 08, 2017 - Purdue 66 vs. Wisconsin 55
- Mar 06, 2016 - Purdue 91 vs. Wisconsin 80
- Dec 29, 2015 - Purdue 61 vs. Wisconsin 55
