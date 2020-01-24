Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Purdue

Current Records: Wisconsin 12-7; Purdue 10-9

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers are 1-5 against the Purdue Boilermakers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Wisconsin will be seeking to avenge the 84-80 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 11 of last year.

The Badgers didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Tuesday as they won 82-68. Four players on the Badgers scored in the double digits: G Brad Davison (14), G Brevin Pritzl (12), G D'Mitrik Trice (11), and F Nate Reuvers (11).

Meanwhile, Purdue ended up a good deal behind the Illinois Fighting Illini when they played on Tuesday, losing 79-62. The top scorers for Purdue were G Nojel Eastern (14 points) and F Trevion Williams (12 points).

Wisconsin isn't expected to pull this one out (Purdue is favored by 4), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Badgers are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Wisconsin's victory lifted them to 12-7 while Purdue's defeat dropped them down to 10-9. We'll see if the Badgers can repeat their recent success or if the Boilermakers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.46

Odds

The Boilermakers are a 4-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 116

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Purdue have won five out of their last six games against Wisconsin.