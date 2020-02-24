Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Nebraska @ Illinois

Current Records: Nebraska 7-19; Illinois 17-9

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (3-3), but not for long. The Cornhuskers and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Center. Nebraska is limping into the matchup on an 11-game losing streak.

Nebraska suffered a grim 86-65 defeat to the Michigan State Spartans this past Thursday. One thing holding Nebraska back was the mediocre play of guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who did not have his best game; he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Illinois didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Penn State Nittany Lions last Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 62-56 victory. Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu looked sharp as he had 24 points.

Nebraska is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 12-14 all in all.

Nebraska is now 7-19 while the Fighting Illini sit at 17-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Nebraska enters the game with 6.7 steals per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. But Illinois comes into the game boasting the 18th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at six. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 145

Series History

Illinois and Nebraska both have three wins in their last six games.