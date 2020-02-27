Oregon vs. Oregon State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Oregon

Current Records: Oregon State 15-12; Oregon 21-7

What to Know

The #14 Oregon Ducks haven't won a game against the Oregon State Beavers since Jan. 27 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Oregon and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Ducks have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Oregon escaped with a win against the Arizona Wildcats by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. Guard Payton Pritchard took over for Oregon, finishing with 38 points (a whopping 52% of their total) in addition to six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Oregon State was just a bucket short of a victory on Saturday and fell 74-73 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Oregon State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Ethan Thompson, who had 20 points and seven assists, and forward Tres Tinkle, who had 25 points along with nine boards.

Oregon's win brought them up to 21-7 while Oregon State's defeat pulled them down to 15-12. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oregon ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with eight on average. But the Beavers come into the matchup boasting the 15th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.7. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.49

Odds

The Ducks are a big 10-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 137

Series History

Oregon State have won five out of their last nine games against Oregon.