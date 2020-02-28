Washington vs. Washington State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Washington vs. Washington State basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington State @ Washington
Current Records: Washington State 14-14; Washington 13-15
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Cougars and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington State comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.
The contest between Washington State and the Stanford Cardinal on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Washington State falling 75-57 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Washington State was the play of forward CJ Elleby, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten boards. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Elleby.
Meanwhile, Washington took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging an 87-52 victory over the California Golden Bears. That 35-point margin sets a new team best for Washington on the season. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nahziah Carter (16), forward Isaiah Stewart (15), forward Jaden McDaniels (12), and guard Marcus Tsohonis (11).
Washington State is now 14-14 while Washington sits at 13-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Washington State ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.2 on average. But Washington enters the matchup with seven steals per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.50
Odds
The Huskies are a big 10-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won six out of their last nine games against Washington State.
- Feb 09, 2020 - Washington State 79 vs. Washington 67
- Feb 16, 2019 - Washington 72 vs. Washington State 70
- Jan 05, 2019 - Washington 85 vs. Washington State 67
- Jan 28, 2018 - Washington 80 vs. Washington State 62
- Jan 06, 2018 - Washington 70 vs. Washington State 65
- Feb 26, 2017 - Washington State 79 vs. Washington 71
- Jan 01, 2017 - Washington State 79 vs. Washington 74
- Mar 02, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. Washington State 91
- Jan 09, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. Washington State 95
