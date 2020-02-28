Washington vs. Washington State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington State @ Washington

Current Records: Washington State 14-14; Washington 13-15

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Cougars and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington State comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.

The contest between Washington State and the Stanford Cardinal on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Washington State falling 75-57 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Washington State was the play of forward CJ Elleby, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten boards. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Elleby.

Meanwhile, Washington took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging an 87-52 victory over the California Golden Bears. That 35-point margin sets a new team best for Washington on the season. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nahziah Carter (16), forward Isaiah Stewart (15), forward Jaden McDaniels (12), and guard Marcus Tsohonis (11).

Washington State is now 14-14 while Washington sits at 13-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Washington State ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.2 on average. But Washington enters the matchup with seven steals per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.50

Odds

The Huskies are a big 10-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 138

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won six out of their last nine games against Washington State.