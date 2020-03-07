Oregon vs. Stanford: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oregon vs. Stanford basketball game
Who's Playing
Stanford @ Oregon
Current Records: Stanford 20-10; Oregon 23-7
What to Know
The #13 Oregon Ducks will stay at home another game and welcome the Stanford Cardinal at 11 p.m. ET Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.
Everything came up roses for the Ducks at home against the California Golden Bears on Thursday as the squad secured a 90-56 victory. Oregon's guard Payton Pritchard did his thing and had 20 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Cardinal as they fell 68-65 to the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday. The losing side was boosted by guard Tyrell Terry, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes.
Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Oregon's win brought them up to 23-7 while Stanford's loss pulled them down to 20-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Ducks come into the contest boasting the second fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.1. But Stanford enters the game with seven steals per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Ducks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 133
Series History
Oregon have won four out of their last seven games against Stanford.
- Feb 01, 2020 - Stanford 70 vs. Oregon 60
- Feb 10, 2019 - Oregon 69 vs. Stanford 46
- Feb 03, 2018 - Stanford 96 vs. Oregon 61
- Feb 25, 2017 - Oregon 75 vs. Stanford 73
- Jan 21, 2017 - Oregon 69 vs. Stanford 52
- Feb 13, 2016 - Stanford 76 vs. Oregon 72
- Jan 10, 2016 - Oregon 71 vs. Stanford 58
