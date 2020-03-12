Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia basketball game
Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Oklahoma
Regular Season Records: West Virginia 21-10; Oklahoma 19-12
Last Season Records: Oklahoma 19-13; West Virginia 14-20
What to Know
The Oklahoma Sooners and the #22 West Virginia Mountaineers are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Sprint Center in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney.
Oklahoma escaped with a win against the TCU Horned Frogs by the margin of a single basket, 78-76. Guard Austin Reaves took over for the Sooners, finishing with 41 points (a whopping 53% of their total) and six assists in addition to five boards and three blocks.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 31 turnovers -- West Virginia prevailed over the Baylor Bears 76-64 on Saturday. West Virginia can attribute much of their success to forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds, and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who had 18 points.
Oklahoma isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 14-15-2 against the spread.
Oklahoma didn't have too much trouble with West Virginia on the road when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they won 73-62. A big part of the Sooners' success was forward Kristian Doolittle, so the Mountaineers will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mountaineers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma and West Virginia both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Feb 29, 2020 - Oklahoma 73 vs. West Virginia 62
- Feb 08, 2020 - Oklahoma 69 vs. West Virginia 59
- Mar 13, 2019 - West Virginia 72 vs. Oklahoma 71
- Mar 02, 2019 - Oklahoma 92 vs. West Virginia 80
- Feb 02, 2019 - West Virginia 79 vs. Oklahoma 71
- Feb 05, 2018 - West Virginia 75 vs. Oklahoma 73
- Jan 06, 2018 - West Virginia 89 vs. Oklahoma 76
- Feb 08, 2017 - West Virginia 61 vs. Oklahoma 50
- Jan 18, 2017 - Oklahoma 89 vs. West Virginia 87
- Mar 11, 2016 - West Virginia 69 vs. Oklahoma 67
- Feb 20, 2016 - Oklahoma 76 vs. West Virginia 62
- Jan 16, 2016 - Oklahoma 70 vs. West Virginia 68
