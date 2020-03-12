Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Oklahoma

Regular Season Records: West Virginia 21-10; Oklahoma 19-12

Last Season Records: Oklahoma 19-13; West Virginia 14-20

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners and the #22 West Virginia Mountaineers are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Sprint Center in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney.

Oklahoma escaped with a win against the TCU Horned Frogs by the margin of a single basket, 78-76. Guard Austin Reaves took over for the Sooners, finishing with 41 points (a whopping 53% of their total) and six assists in addition to five boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 31 turnovers -- West Virginia prevailed over the Baylor Bears 76-64 on Saturday. West Virginia can attribute much of their success to forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds, and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who had 18 points.

Oklahoma isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 14-15-2 against the spread.

Oklahoma didn't have too much trouble with West Virginia on the road when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they won 73-62. A big part of the Sooners' success was forward Kristian Doolittle, so the Mountaineers will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Oklahoma and West Virginia both have six wins in their last 12 games.