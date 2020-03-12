Rutgers vs. Michigan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Michigan @ Rutgers

Regular Season Records: Michigan 19-12; Rutgers 20-11

Last Season Records: Rutgers 14-17; Michigan 28-6

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines are 6-0 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Wolverines and RU are set to clash at noon ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the second round of the Big Ten Tourney. Michigan is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Michigan received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 83-70 to the Maryland Terrapins. Michigan got a solid performance out of guard David DeJulius, who had 20 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, RU came out on top in a nail-biter against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, sneaking past 71-68. The Scarlet Knights got double-digit scores from four players: guard Geo Baker (19), guard Ron Harper Jr. (15), forward Akwasi Yeboah (11), and guard Jacob Young (10).

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Michigan ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.5 on average. But RU is even better: they come into the game boasting the 15th most blocked shots per game per game in college basketball at 4.6. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a 3-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.