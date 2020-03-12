UCLA vs. California: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UCLA vs. California basketball game
Who's Playing
California @ UCLA
Regular Season Records: California 14-18; UCLA 19-12
Last Season Records: UCLA 17-16; California 8-23
What to Know
The California Golden Bears haven't won a game against the UCLA Bruins since Feb. 25 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Golden Bears and UCLA are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in the second round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Bruins won 50-40, we could be in for a big score.
California earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They took down the Stanford Cardinal 63-51. California's guard Paris Austin was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 18 points along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, UCLA was just a three-ball shy of a victory on Saturday and fell 54-52 to the Southern California Trojans. Guard Chris Smith had a pretty forgettable game, fouling out and turning the ball over six times en route to a 12-point finish.
Two stats to keep an eye on: California ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.9 on average. But UCLA enters the matchup with 6.7 steals per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UCLA have won six out of their last seven games against California.
- Jan 19, 2020 - UCLA 50 vs. California 40
- Feb 13, 2019 - UCLA 75 vs. California 67
- Jan 05, 2019 - UCLA 98 vs. California 83
- Jan 25, 2018 - UCLA 70 vs. California 57
- Jan 06, 2018 - UCLA 107 vs. California 84
- Jan 05, 2017 - UCLA 81 vs. California 71
- Feb 25, 2016 - California 75 vs. UCLA 63
