UCLA vs. California: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

California @ UCLA

Regular Season Records: California 14-18; UCLA 19-12

Last Season Records: UCLA 17-16; California 8-23

What to Know

The California Golden Bears haven't won a game against the UCLA Bruins since Feb. 25 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Golden Bears and UCLA are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in the second round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Bruins won 50-40, we could be in for a big score.

California earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They took down the Stanford Cardinal 63-51. California's guard Paris Austin was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 18 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, UCLA was just a three-ball shy of a victory on Saturday and fell 54-52 to the Southern California Trojans. Guard Chris Smith had a pretty forgettable game, fouling out and turning the ball over six times en route to a 12-point finish.

Two stats to keep an eye on: California ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.9 on average. But UCLA enters the matchup with 6.7 steals per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCLA have won six out of their last seven games against California.