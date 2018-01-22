5-star center Moses Brown commits to UCLA, gives Bruins No. 3 recruiting class
Brown is the No. 2 center in the Class of 2018 and a big get for the Bruins
Five-star Class of 2018 center Moses Brown has committed to UCLA.
Brown picked the Bruins over Florida State and Maryland, among others. Kentucky, which was long considered to be a contender to land him, never extended a scholarship offer despite UK coach John Calipari paying a visit to him just last week.
A 7-foot center from from Archbishop Molloy High School in New York, Brown is ranked as the No. 21 overall player in the 2018 class by 247Sports, and the No. 2 prospect at his position.
"I've decided to choose UCLA because [of] their rich basketball tradition," Brown said in a Slam announcement video. "I can see myself developing and working on my game, and being ready for the next level. The players there are very motivated, like myself. They work hard, just like I do, and being around that, that's a recipe for success."
His commitment gives UCLA the No. 3 overall class according to 247Sports as he joins four-star recruits Jules Bernard and David Singleton, as well as three-star prospect Kenneth Nwuba among those UCLA-bound.
