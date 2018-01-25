5-star recruit who transferred from Kansas to Arizona State is on the move again

Carlton Bragg, a former five-star forward who committed to Kansas in 2015 but transferred to Arizona State last year after a two-season stint playing for the Jayhawks, is once again on the move.

On Thursday, Bragg announced he is joining the New Mexico basketball program.

"This has been a long journey and a life long learning experience," he announced on Twitter. "I'm ready to help New Mexico I'm ready to get to work and help the Lobos. The style of play, the training, and the team atmosphere is exactly what I am looking for. I can't wait to get there and get (going)."

Bragg never played a minute for the Sun Devils After transferring to Arizona State, he was forced to sit the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules. At the end of the 2017 calendar year, he announced he was leaving Arizona State but it wasn't clear where he'd land. Now we know his third school since 2015 will be at New Mexico to play under coach Paul Weir as a Lobo.

During two seasons at Kansas, Bragg scored a total of 305 points. He averaged 5.2 points and reeled in 4.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore but was marginalized in the rotation and ultimately left for greener pastures.

Bragg, a top-25 national recruit out of high school, committed to the Jayhawks out of high school after considering Arizona, Illinois, UCLA, Kentucky and a slew other suitors.

Bragg will be required to sit until the spring semester of the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules, however he joins an intriguing talent pool that includes former five-star recruit JaQuan Lyle, who joined the Lobos program by way of transfer from Ohio State, as well as former four-star prospect and UConn transfer Husky Vance.