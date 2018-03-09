AAC Tournament 2018: Memphis stuns Tulsa with 23-foot floater at the buzzer

Memphis has a date with Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference semifinals and sits just two wins away from an NCAA Tournament bid thanks to a stellar last-second play by Kareem Brewton.

After Tulsa tied the game at 64, Brewton got the inbounds pass with 3.5 seconds remaining and hurried the ball up the floor with little resistance from the Tulsa defense. He arrived at the 3-point line almost as a surprise, heaving up a last-second runner from about 23 feet away. Brewton's shot dropped, stunning Tulsa, 67-64 (box score, bracket) and sending Memphis on into the conference tournament semifinals.

THE FLOATER = THE WINNER pic.twitter.com/y1VCekTIOx — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 9, 2018

It's a particularly interesting spot for Memphis given the discussion regarding the future of its basketball program. Gary Parrish reported earlier this week that Memphis officials are seriously considering Penny Hardaway as a replacement to Tubby Smith, and that Hardaway has already started to target potential assistant coaches for what would be his first college gig.

Memphis is 21-12 after the win, far from the bubble and still needing the automatic bid from the American Athletic Conference tournament to make the NCAA Tournament.