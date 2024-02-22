Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Cal Baptist 14-11, Abilene Chr. 10-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Cal Baptist Lancers and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Moody Coliseum. Cal Baptist is limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

While Cal Baptist couldn't quite beat the Antelopes on Saturday, the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 23-point loss they were dealt on Thursday. The Lancers fell just short of the Antelopes by a score of 79-76. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Cal Baptist has suffered since January 6th.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats escaped with a win on Saturday against the Lumberjacks by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. The win made it back-to-back wins for Abilene Chr.

The Lancers have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-11 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 10-15.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Abilene Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Cal Baptist's sizable advantage in that area, the Wildcats will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cal Baptist is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Abilene Chr. is a 3-point favorite against Cal Baptist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Abilene Chr. and Cal Baptist both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.