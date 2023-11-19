Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Fordham 2-1, Abilene Chr. 2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Abilene Chr. Wildcats will face off against the Fordham Rams at 5:15 p.m. ET on Sunday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Friday, the Wildcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans, taking the game 77-71.

Hunter Jack Madden was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 22 points along with 9 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Airion Simmons, who scored 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rams beat the Spartans 77-64 on Friday.

Fordham can attribute much of their success to Abdou Tsimbila, who scored 16 points along with 9 rebounds.

The win got the Wildcats back to even at 2-2. As for the Rams, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Fordham is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Abilene Chr. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fordham struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Fordham is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.