Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Grand Canyon 24-3, Abilene Chr. 11-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Grand Canyon is 4-0 against the Wildcats since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum.

After a string of seven wins, Grand Canyon's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell just short of the Texans by a score of 77-74. Grand Canyon didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Grand Canyon smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. This was only their first loss (out of ten games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, Abilene Chr. waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 71-65 victory over the Lancers.

The Antelopes' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 24-3. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 11-15.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Grand Canyon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Abilene Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Grand Canyon's sizable advantage in that area, the Wildcats will need to find a way to close that gap.

Grand Canyon beat the Wildcats 74-64 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Grand Canyon since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won all of the games they've played against Abilene Chr. in the last 2 years.