Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Prairie View 1-2, Abilene Chr. 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Prairie View Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Abilene Chr. Wildcats at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moody Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Prairie View found out the hard way on Friday. The matchup between the Panthers and the Cougars wasn't particularly close, with the Panthers falling 83-65. Prairie View has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Charles Smith IV put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 84-64 punch to the gut against the Wolfpack on Friday. The over/under was set at 148 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Immanuel Allen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 11 points along with 3 steals.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Prairie View have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Abilene Chr. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.