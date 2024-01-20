Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Abilene Chr. after losing three in a row. Sitting on a score of 41-33, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Abilene Chr. came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: UT Arlington 9-9, Abilene Chr. 6-11

How To Watch

What to Know

UT Arlington has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UT Arlington Mavericks and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats will face off in a WAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. UT Arlington is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain 12 more threes than your opponent, a fact UT Arlington proved on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 91-73 victory over the Vaqueros.

Meanwhile, Abilene Chr.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 79-71 to the Texans.

The Mavericks' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-9. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.8 points per game. As for the Wildcats, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UT Arlington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Abilene Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given UT Arlington's sizeable advantage in that area, Abilene Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Arlington strolled past Abilene Chr. in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a score of 86-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT Arlington since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UT Arlington is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out as a pick 'em.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Abilene Chr. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UT Arlington.