UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 4-10, Abilene Chr. 5-8

What to Know

UT-Rio Grande Valley has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats will face off in a WAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, UT-Rio Grande Valley was not quite SF Austin's equal in the second half on Thursday. The Vaqueros took a 85-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lumberjacks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UT-Rio Grande Valley in their matchups with SF Austin: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Abilene Chr. pushed their score all the way to 84 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Hilltoppers by a score of 86-84. Abilene Chr. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Vaqueros have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-8.

While the pair both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, Abilene Chr. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

UT-Rio Grande Valley strolled past Abilene Chr. in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a score of 103-86. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT-Rio Grande Valley since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Abilene Chr. is a big 9.5-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Abilene Chr. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.