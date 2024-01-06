Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 4-10, Abilene Chr. 5-8

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

What to Know

UT-Rio Grande Valley has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats will face off in a WAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, UT-Rio Grande Valley was not quite SF Austin's equal in the second half on Thursday. The Vaqueros took a 85-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lumberjacks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UT-Rio Grande Valley in their matchups with SF Austin: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, Abilene Chr. pushed their score all the way to 84 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Hilltoppers by a score of 86-84. Abilene Chr. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Vaqueros have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-8.

UT-Rio Grande Valley strolled past Abilene Chr. when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a score of 103-86. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT-Rio Grande Valley since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Abilene Chr. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.