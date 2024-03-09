Who's Playing

Utah Valley Wolverines @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Utah Valley 15-15, Abilene Chr. 15-15

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Moody Coliseum. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Tarleton State typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Utah Valley proved too difficult a challenge. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Texans 63-60. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Utah Valley has posted since November 19, 2023.

Utah Valley can attribute much of their success to Drake Allen, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds, and Ethan Potter, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds. It was the first time this season that Potter pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Meanwhile, Abilene Chr. entered their tilt with Seattle with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. The Wildcats came out on top against the Redhawks by a score of 64-59 on Thursday. The score was all tied up 31-31 at the break, but Abilene Chr. was the better team in the second half.

Abilene Chr. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Leonardo Bettiol out in front who dropped a double-double on ten points and 15 rebounds. It was the first time this season that Bettiol pulled down ten or more rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ali Abdou Dibba, who scored 13 points along with four steals.

The Wolverines are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-15 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-15.

Everything came up roses for Utah Valley against Abilene Chr. when the teams last played back in February as the squad secured a 74-45 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah Valley since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Utah Valley has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Abilene Chr..