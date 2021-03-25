There were certainly a ton of upsets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but few were as surprising as No. 14 seed Abilene Christian defeating Texas in the Round of 64. And to make it even sweeter, Abilene Christian's success wasn't just on the basketball court.

The school, which has only had a Division I men's basketball team since 2013, allegedly earned over $100 million as a result of defeating Texas.

"So far we are close to $120 million-plus and we really haven't had time to tally up the totals," ACU president Dr. Phil Schubert told Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

While Abilene Christian did fall, 67-47, at the hands of No. 11 seed UCLA in the second round, it was still a very successful performance by the small school. Schubert claimed that the NCAA Tournament appearance led to the whopping amount of money from increased donations, increased applications and increased enrollment.

"There are other places a university can make significant steps, but I'd say nothing compares to the level of visibility and market value that comes with men's basketball, at least for us," Schubert added.

The estimated $120 million-plus isn't bad for a program that has only ever appeared in the NCAA Tournament appearance two times. In 2019, Abilene Christian was a No. 15 seed in the tournament field and fell 79-44 against No. 2 seed Kentucky.