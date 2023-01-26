Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Abilene Christian

Current Records: Grand Canyon 13-7; Abilene Christian 10-10

The Grand Canyon Antelopes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Grand Canyon and the Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Moody Coliseum. Abilene Christian will be strutting in after a victory while the Antelopes will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Grand Canyon was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 76-74 to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Abilene Christian and the UT Arlington Mavericks on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Abilene Christian wrapped it up with an 84-68 win at home.

Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

The Antelopes are now 13-7 while the Wildcats sit at 10-10. Abilene Christian is 4-5 after wins this year, and Grand Canyon is 5-1 after losses.

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

The Antelopes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Grand Canyon won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.